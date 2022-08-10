Following several complaints of drivers experiencing significant delays exiting Riverside Plaza as the city builds a roundabout at Winchester Street and Key Road, Keene officials are looking to employ new methods to ease vehicle congestion at the intersection.
Brett Rusnock, project manager, said the city's contractor, BUR Construction LLC, had been completing drainage work along the northern curb line of Winchester Street near the plaza's exit this past Friday.
This work, which began that morning and wrapped up around 3 p.m., limited what is normally three lanes available to drivers leaving the plaza to just one. Rusnock said the city's public works department received about a half dozen phone calls that day, from people complaining about the traffic.
"One of the reports I received seemed to indicate a 40-minute delay," Rusnock said.
Drivers traveling along Winchester Street were largely unaffected by Friday's construction, he added.
But Elaine Cargill of Spofford, who was traveling north on Winchester Street that day, said she was held up in traffic for 15 minutes. She added that she used to pass through Winchester Street about three or four times a week before construction started last month, but has been avoiding the intersection.
"Since this has started, I try to come once or less; I try to use West Street if I can," she said Wednesday, while standing by her parked car at Riverside Plaza.
She said she's worried traffic will only get worse with school starting soon.
So is Frank Beaupre of Troy.
"I think there's going to be problems," he said. "This is a very congested area for everything."
With construction expected to continue until late November or early December, Keene resident Christy Bergeron said she thinks traffic delays could also be exacerbated by travelers and shoppers during the holidays.
Rusnock, the project manager, said the city is considering using police officers to override traffic signals at the intersection and help reduce delays. Normally, those stop lights work on fixed time intervals, but officers at the scene could control the lights to adjust to traffic patterns.
"They could make [a green light] go longer for those leaving Riverside Plaza," Rusnock said.
Officers would be employed only as needed, he added, during peak times when traffic might be slowed significantly.
Cargill said she thinks using officers to override the stop lights would help.
Bergeron said she'd appreciate any relief to traffic.
The roundabout to replace the signalized intersection is one of two being planned for Winchester Street. The other will be at the intersection of Island and Pearl streets, City Engineer Donald Lussier told The Sentinel in June. He said construction on that roundabout is expected to begin next spring. Estimated as of June 9 at about $10.7 million, and also including the reconstruction of the Island Street Bridge, the N.H. Department of Transportation will fund about 80 percent of the project, with the city covering the remaining costs.
The city expects the roundabout currently being built will reduce traffic delays at the intersection from an average of about 54.8 seconds on weekday evenings and 81 seconds on Saturdays at midday to about 16.7 seconds and 23.8 seconds, respectively.
According to the Insurance Institute for Highway Safety, roundabouts improve traffic flow and are safer than intersections, since roundabouts make head-on collisions unlikely.
A 2004 study by the New York State Department of Transportation found that roundabouts can decrease injury-related accidents by 70-80 percent, and decrease all accidents by about 47 percent.
But drivers The Sentinel interviewed at Riverside Plaza Wednesday aren't convinced another roundabout was the best option for Keene.
Cargill thinks adding one at Winchester Street and Key Road, so close to the existing one to the south, will confuse drivers and could lead to more vehicle accidents.
Bergeron agreed.
"I think it might be too many roundabouts," she said. "I definitely think there will be some more accidents because people don't really know who has the right-of-way in a rotary."
"Not another one, no," said Ed Sikoski of Winchester. "I don't like it, nope, I'm against it. I think these roundabouts are horrible; I think we already have enough of them here."
Rusnock said that in the near future, the city's contractor is expected to install a drainage pipe running across the Riverside Plaza exit. He added that this work will be done in phases to allow vehicles to pass through. The work has not been scheduled yet, but the installation will likely start on the southern side of the entrance, toward Rite Aid.
Traffic along Winchester Street was diverted to the west side of the street (the Key Road side) starting July 11, when work began on the east side of the street. This traffic pattern is expected to continue for a couple months before work begins on the opposite side.
Rusnock wanted to thank the public for their patience through construction.
"We know it's an inconvenience, and I hope ultimately the work will lead to a better product," he said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.