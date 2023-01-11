With a steering committee's recommendations on Keene's multimillion-dollar infrastructure project now before City Council, officials are butting heads over how the project's approval process should proceed.
At last week's council meeting, members of the Municipal Services, Facilities and Infrastructure Committee expressed displeasure at the prospect of the steering committee's recommendations — which would make significant aesthetic changes to downtown Keene — not going through the council's standard subcommittee consideration process.
Among those who spoke out were MSFI Chair Mitch Greenwald and Vice Chair Randy Filiault, who said that after a pair of public informational meetings on the project are held, the proposal should be referred to a council subcommittee before all 15 councilors act on it.
"In terms of the process, this 'quasi-committee of the whole' is a terrible idea," Greenwald told The Sentinel Tuesday, referencing the notion of the entire council functioning as a committee in weighing the project and making a recommendation for a final council vote. "It's very hard to get 15 individuals to reach a compromise or any good solution."
Proposals and projects typically get referred to one of three City Council committees. These subgroups — MSFI; Finance, Organization and Personnel; and Planning, Licenses and Development — discuss and accept public input on proposals before making a recommendation to the full council, which makes a final decision.
Filiault said he thinks the project has been mishandled and that the city needs to be more clear on what work must be done and have a clear plan to get there.
"Never have we had a project skirt the committee process," said Filiault, who has served 23 years on the City Council. "With the MSFI Committee, we look at the entire project as if it is viable or if it will work. There's reasons for [the committee process] and a reason it works and reasons it should never be compromised or avoided. Because [the project] hasn't gone through the MSFI Committee yet, I feel that process has been circumvented."
Greenwald and Filiault were both members of the city's steering committee on the project, which included downtown business owners, city officials and residents.
The panel's recommendations include replacing the signalized traffic circle at Central Square with a small roundabout, and installing a large patch of green space that would extend out from the north side of the roundabout near The Stage Restaurant and the United Church of Christ.
Filiault voted against that proposal at the steering committee's Dec. 13 meeting. Greenwald did not attend that meeting because he was out of town, but has voiced his opposition.
The three-year infrastructure project, slated to begin in spring 2024, carries an estimated cost of more than $7 million, city officials have said. The work would rip up Main Street to perform necessary upgrades to outdated sewer and stormwater systems, built in the early 19th and 20th centuries. This work, which constitutes roughly three-quarters of the project funds, also includes broadband expansion and sidewalk improvements. The ongoing debate at City Hall is what the downtown should look like once the street is reconstructed.
Keene Mayor George Hansel said Tuesday that whether the council as a whole will serve as a committee to consider the steering committee's recommendations, or will send them to one of the council subcommittees, will be decided by city councilors. However, he said the former option would afford flexibility and keep all councilors up to date on such a complex project.
"It obviously has a lot of public interest, and it's important that all councilors have equal opportunity to engage in the process fully, hear from their constituents and reach a well-informed decision," he said. "It's important to get all the councilors in the room and have the opportunity to be hands on. It's the only way we can achieve some consensus on various options."
In the traditional committee process, Greenwald argued that while only five councilors vote on recommendations, all other councilors can attend every committee meeting.
"Keeping it as a committee as a whole is the mayor's way of keeping control for himself," he said. "I don't feel too good about that."
Hansel said this is "ridiculous," reiterating that the decision to send the proposals to a subcommittee or to the entire council will be voted on by councilors.
"Councilor Greenwald has made his opinion on this project very clear," Hansel said. "He should not be the person facilitating this important community project. It disenfranchises people who feel differently and I think he's disqualified from that at this point. Because no one in this community — city councilor, resident or mayor — is allowed to bully the community into agreeing with their point of view. That's not how we do things in Keene."
Even with the decision being left up to city councilors, Greenwald said he is concerned that the council functioning as its own committee would over-complicate things and result in a poor recommendation before a final vote.
"I want this to come out the other end with a good product," he said. "I think George [Hansel] has legitimate reasons for wanting it to go to a committee as a whole; I don't agree with it. It's very difficult for 15 individuals to reach a conclusion and with something as high-profile as this it makes it a little crazier."
The steering committee's recommendation would result in a net loss of 15 parking spaces downtown, Ed Roberge, a project manager with Stantec, the city's consultant on the project, said at a meeting last month.
Greenwald has said he's strongly opposed to any loss of downtown parking.
"I have a major issue with the Central Square plan," he said Tuesday. "No one can convince me that someone wanting dinner at The Stage will want to walk from School Street or Gilbo Avenue. This is just too important to make a mistake."
But Hansel told The Sentinel he's asked Stantec and city staff to explore ways to avoid any loss in parking spaces.
"I'm confident we can achieve that," he said. "My hope is that the city and consultants can come forward with a solution. I recognize that's important."
In addition, Hansel said that while coming up with design concepts, Stantec and the public works department consulted with emergency and fire personnel to ensure none of the designs would reduce accessibility by first responders.
He also emphasized that no recommendations or decisions on the project are set in stone, and that a final vote by the City Council is still months away.
