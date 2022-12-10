20221210-LOC-Russell Field

Andy Bohannon, Keene’s parks, recreation and facilities director, submitted a design to the planning board for 160 Water St., which shows an expansion to Patricia T. Russell Park. The Water Street site will house the new skate park, with construction slated to start in May or June.

Plans for the city-owned property at 160 Water St., the site for Keene’s new skate park, are moving forward as designs submitted to the planning board show an expansion to the adjacent Patricia T. Russell Park, complete with green space, wetlands and a parking area.

