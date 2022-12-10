Plans for the city-owned property at 160 Water St., the site for Keene’s new skate park, are moving forward as designs submitted to the planning board show an expansion to the adjacent Patricia T. Russell Park, complete with green space, wetlands and a parking area.
Andy Bohannon, the city’s parks, recreation and facilities director, called what’s in the works a game-changer.
“It’s pretty amazing to be down at Water Street and look across and envision this parcel being green space, an active park with multiple things going on,” he said Friday. “It really makes a huge impact for the positive.”
The entire project to transform the Water Street property, which housed the Findings Inc. manufacturing company for nearly 70 years, carries a $450,000 cost, according to Bohannon. But $245,000 will come from the Keene Skate Group for the new skating facility.
He said the city is counting on $225,000 in federal grant money to cover costs for demolishing the abandoned building that occupies part of the property and for creating green space. He said he expects to send the city’s application for that grant, to come from the Land and Water Conservation Fund that Congress established in 1964, this coming week. He expects to hear back in January.
But even if Keene does not get that grant, Bohannon said the skate park’s construction would still move forward as planned.
“If we don’t get the grant then the building stays but the skate park still happens,” he said.
The new skate facility, which Bohannon said is expected to be between 8,000 to 10,000 square feet, will replace the old park on Gilbo Avenue, now owned by Growers Outlet LLC.
In September, the city exchanged that parcel for the one on Water Street and paid $150,000 in money from unspent funds in last year’s city budget, City Manager Elizabeth Dragon told The Sentinel.
Although a great asset to Keene skaters, Bohannon said last year that the current park has been in place since 1996, and is in disrepair. He added that its construction materials, primarily sheet metal and wood, are not ideal.
The latest effort for the new skate park began about four years ago, led by Kathleen Burke and the Keene Skate Group. Burke, whose son Sean Zimmermann is an avid BMX rider, said she thinks the new park will be a strong upgrade over the current one.
“I mean, anything’s an improvement from what they had,” she said Friday. “I am so excited for the skateboarding community because they deserve this new park. And I’m excited for the city of Keene because it will also draw people to downtown.”
The group has received some significant donations to the project over the years, including a $10,000 contribution from the Tony Hawk Foundation in 2019. The city donated another $25,000 last October, when the Keene Skate Group presented the council with $200,000 toward the project.
In July, the city hired Spohn Ranch Inc. to design and build a poured-concrete facility. Bohannon said that on Oct. 19, the Los Angeles-based skate park design and construction firm met with members of the skate group and the public to discuss concepts for the revamped park. He said 37 people attended the meeting and an additional 67 responses were submitted to an online survey afterward.
Representatives of Spohn Ranch are scheduled to return to Keene on Wednesday with initial designs, according to Bohannon. That meeting, open to the public, will be at the Recreation Center at 312 Washington St. at 6 p.m.
He added that the company is expected to bring forth the final design in January or February.
