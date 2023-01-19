A long-planned group home in Keene is moving forward under new oversight, with construction possibly beginning in spring 2024.
Christopher Eric Farris of Epping, owner of 169 Church St., said in a text message Wednesday that he is working with N.H. Housing on scenarios for the property's final use. But he said there have been no changes to the site plan that the planning board approved in January 2021.
"A group home can be many things," he wrote. "We will work with the state to determine the best use case of that kind."
The proposal approved in 2021 includes a 5,690 square-foot, two-story duplex on the now-vacant lot to serve as a group home for people in recovery from substance-use disorders. One side of the building would house men, and the other women, with a maximum occupancy of 24 people.
The structure would include five parking spaces, two for residents, two for visitors and the fifth to serve as an ADA-compliant spot, and would use the existing curb cuts.
Farris said he acquired the property, previously owned by a Winchester couple, about a year ago.
"Originally we were going to convert to a four family [structure] but when we analyzed the approved plan, we warmed to the idea," he wrote.
In a letter to the planning board on Jan. 7, Farris wrote that he expects the project to be facilitated through the federal Low-Income Housing Tax Credit program. According to N.H. Housing, this incentivizes the development of affordable rental housing by giving investors a dollar-for-dollar reduction in tax liability in exchange for providing funding to affordable housing developments.
In his letter, Farris wrote that he has begun this process, but that it can take one to two years to accomplish before construction can start. He is seeking an extension to the site plan's approval period until next year, he wrote.
Despite changes in ownership, plans for the site have remained generally consistent over many years. The parcel once housed an apartment building that was destroyed by two fires and a storm. Before that building was demolished, then owner and Air Force veteran Gary Carpenter had planned to open a sober home for veterans there.
Carpenter died in 2018 and his efforts were picked up by Suzanne and David Boisvert, who purchased the lot and submitted the site plan to the planning board.
Farris said the Boisverts, who opened Keene's first sober house for men at 26 Water St. in 2018, are no longer involved in the project.
The Boisverts could not be reached for comment Wednesday afternoon.
