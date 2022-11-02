Traffic will be affected as contractors pave a section of Winchester Street in Keene on Thursday, where work to build a roundabout continues, the city announced in a news release Wednesday.
The city said BUR Construction will pave the westbound lane of Winchester Street and a portion of Key Road. A map provided in the release indicates paving will take place on Winchester Street from approximately the area of McDonald’s to ConvenientMD Urgent Care. The map also shows Key Road paving will extend just past the Sunoco gas station and Chipotle Mexican Grill in all lanes.
“While paving occurs on Key Road, all traffic entering Key Road must use the traffic light,” the city said in the news release. “All traffic leaving Key Road must use Old Key Road. This is the one-way lane located near the AutoZone driveway. All traffic leaving Ivy Drive must also use this route.”
Drivers on Key Road headed north or across the street to the Riverside Plaza must use the Route 101 roundabout just past where site work will take place, the release says.
The city anticipates paving to be completed within one day, but said it’s possible work could continue into Friday.
“This machinery is slow, and there may be times where Winchester Street driveways into and out of businesses will be temporarily blocked,” the news release said. “When this happens, flaggers will be posted to direct traffic to an appropriate entrance or exit.”
