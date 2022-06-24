A local company is looking to fulfill a longtime goal by donating a 2.5-acre parcel near Ashuelot River Park to the city of Keene, to be converted into additional park land.
The Ashuelot Street property is on an undeveloped lot that once served as an overflow parking lot for the nearby Colony Mill Marketplace at 222 West St. Whereas the area used to be covered in tar and pavement, that has since been dug up, with a sheet of green grass taking its place.
Thomas Hanna, a Keene lawyer for BCM Environmental and Land Law, PLLC, made the donation request to the City Council's Finance, Organization and Personnel Committee Thursday, on behalf of his client, JRR Properties, LLC. Committee members recommended the request unanimously.
According to the agenda packet for Thursday's meeting, the company bought the property in 2013 with an objective to transform it into a vibrant and active space for public use. Plans for the land include a loading area for kayaks and canoes to access the river, parking spaces and a playground.
JRR Properties owns an additional acre of land, also at the site, which it intends to give to the Monadnock Conservancy, to construct a net-zero energy building for the organization’s new headquarters, according to Hanna. JRR Properties also requested the installation of a 100-kilowatt solar array on the one-acre parcel to provide power to the proposed building and adjacent park facilities.
The Monadnock Conservancy, at 15 Eagle Court, is a Keene-based group with a mission to preserve the natural resources and rural lands of the Monadnock Region.
Hanna told councilors that he hopes the park would be ready by year's end, after approvals from the city zoning board, but he added that deadline might be too ambitious.
Councilor Michael Remy said he was pleased with the proposed donation to the city.
"I just want to say this looks great," Remy said. "And I'm glad we'll have parking; we don't really have any dedicated parking to the park that I know of. Even if it's just a grass field to start, this is great."
Other business
Councilors recommended all other action items on Thursday's agenda, including one request from City Engineer Don Lussier that City Manager Elizabeth Dragon execute a change order of no more than $850,000 on the Colony Court sewer replacement project.
Work began to replace the sewer main in 2021, and Lussier said that the city's contractor has completed about 65 percent of the project so far. However, while working on off-road sections of the sewer between Colony Court and Gilsum Street, the contractor encountered soft soil with nearly liquid consistency, making typical construction methods ineffective, Lussier said.
The change order funds would go toward inserting steel plating into the ground, excavating the material inside and filling the trench with stone so the original project can resume.
Lussier said the additional repairs would be funded through the city's Sewer Improvement Program balance.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.