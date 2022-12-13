A committee recommended aesthetic changes to downtown Keene on Tuesday, at the end of a three-hour meeting on a planned multibillion-dollar infrastructure overhaul in the city's core.
Those recommendations, which still require the city council's approval, include replacing the signalized traffic circle at Central Square with a small roundabout, and installing a large patch of green space that would extend out from the north side of the roundabout near The Stage Restaurant and the United Church of Christ.
Other upgrades supported by a majority of the steering-committee members include creating protected bicycle lanes along Main Street as well as a raised intersection connecting Gilbo Avenue to Railroad Street that could serve as an event site.
Designs produced by Stantec, the city's consultant on the project, show multiple options for Main Street with the main differences among them being whether to restrict travel to one lane or leave it at two. Committee members unanimously supported maintaining the current two-lane traffic pattern.
More than 100 people attended Tuesday's meeting at City Hall. The session showed sharp divisions on the designs Stantec brought before the audience and the committee, which is made up of city councilors, business owners and Keene residents.
Mayor George Hansel, a member of the committee, said the recommendations will be sent to city council in either late January or early February with a series of public hearings. He added that plans are not final, and concerned residents will still have opportunities to comment.
The infrastructure project, which Public Works Director Kürt Blomquist said carries an estimated cost of more than $7 million, would tear up Main Street and include upgrades to sewer and stormwater systems, broadband expansion and sidewalk improvements. Construction would begin in 2023 and last through 2025.
Many of the downtown sewer and water systems were built in the early 19th and 20th centuries, with only limited upgrades since then, according to Blomquist. While downtown water mains will be completely dug up and replaced, he said some sewer mains may require only a new lining, depending on their condition.
Tuesday's meeting was part of ongoing deliberation on what the downtown cityscape should look like when the roads are put back together.
"I think putting it back the way it is is not an acceptable option," Hansel said. "We have evidence to support that different traffic patterns will help."
Speaking about the proposed changes to Central Square, Hansel pointed to a traffic analysis conducted by Stantec, which shows that installing a mini roundabout without traffic signals could shave off travel time through the area, including in the morning hours, when it would be cut roughly in half.
Several meeting attendees spoke in favor of the expanded green space that would accompany the new roundabout. Among them was Adam Toepfer, president of Keene Pride, who said this could make it easier to host events.
"It's incredibly complicated to put an event together under the current design of downtown," said Toepfer, whose organization hosted Keene's first Pride festival in September. "This would improve that immensely."
Jessica Gelter, executive director of Arts Alive, said increasing the opportunities for events could attract more people to Keene and boost downtown businesses.
"It's those creative drives in the region that inspire people and bring them here," she said. "Designing downtown with those aspirations and goals in mind will be an incredible asset."
Others were concerned with the elimination of parking spaces from the northern side of Central Square for the proposed new roundabout.
During the meeting, Ed Roberge, a project manager with Stantec, said the new roundabout would result in a loss of 15 parking spaces on the square.
"Downtown Keene functions seven days a week, these special events happen on the weekends," said Michael Rigoli, owner of Fritz on the square's west side. "No one gets as much benefit from those events as I do. We can't change downtown for just the weekends, we have to have it function for the rest of the week. ... If you take parking from the downtown area the businesses will suffer."
Ted McGreer, owner of Ted's Shoe and Sport, said he thinks Keene should look the way it does now when the work is finished, adding that businesses will already be impacted by the three-year construction project.
"We know this has to be done," McGreer said. "But let's mitigate damages. Dig it up, put it back, let's move on."
City Councilor Randy Filiault, the only member of the committee to vote against the new roundabout and expanded green space, they would alter the aesthetic of downtown for the worse.
"I am adamantly opposed to it," he said. "I take the history of Keene seriously ... to me the historic portion of that can't be overstated. Sometimes historical character holds importance. That part for me is non-negotiable."
Meeting attendees were also divided on whether to create protected bicycle lanes.
Todd Horner, a city resident and vice-chairman of the bicycle and pedestrian committee, said improving bicycle infrastructure on Main Street would encourage more people to ride a bike rather than drive a car, which he added would reduce traffic.
"Last I checked, bicycles don't need a full auto parking space, which I've heard a lot about tonight," he said. "The more folks who are cycling downtown, that controls the demand we have for parking."
Nathalie Houder, Keene State College communications director and a committee member, said there is a high demand among students for bicycles through a campus rental program, and they would benefit from bicycle lanes.
"They want their bikes for medical appointments, to go shopping and to go to jobs so if they don't have a safe way for using their bikes in our community we lose a labor pool that is extremely significant," she said.
Others argued against bicycle lanes.
Thomas Lacey, who lives on Daniels Hill Road, said he thinks bicycles do not belong downtown and that adding bike lanes would only complicate traffic along that corridor.
"It's important to get [cyclists] to be able to use their bicycles to get to Main Street but when they get there, get off your bike and walk it on the sidewalk," he said.
The project, part of the city’s Capital Improvement Program, would primarily affect Main Street, stretching from Central Square south to the intersection of Water Street.
Some of the money for the project would come from the city’s sewer fund and general fund, Blomquist has said, while officials are also seeking state grants and low-interest loans to cover other portions of the work. Blomquist said about 75 percent of costs would go toward replacing the outdated infrastructure, while the remaining 25 percent would go toward other improvements that receive approval.
