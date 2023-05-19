Keene citizens and city councilors alike have debated a proposal on decreasing the minimum lot size of properties in Keene's rural district since September, and the council ultimately voted to adopt the ordinance at its meeting Thursday, a move that turned several decades of zoning precedent.
In a 10-4 vote, the council reduced the rural lot size from 5 acres to 2 acres, with proponents hoping the move could be the start of increasing workforce housing opportunities for middle-class families in the Elm City.
The ordinance defines "workforce housing" as homes for sale affordable to a four-person household earning up to 80 percent of the median income in Cheshire County, or rental housing affordable to a three-person household earning up to 60 percent of the county's median income.
Keene's rural district, the city's lowest density zone, spans more than 14,000 acres and is divided into 1,121 parcels. Municipal utility services are not as available as the district is outside Keene's residential core.
Ward 2 Councilor Mitchell Greenwald, Ward 5 Councilor Philip Jones and at-large councilors Randy Filiault and Bettina Chadbourne were those against the ordinance.
The decision follows a 4-1 vote from the council's Planning, Licenses and Development Committee on May 10 that recommended the ordinance to the full council for review Thursday evening.
"Not for a second do I think this is going to cure our housing crisis; I don't think it's going to create the housing stock we need right now, but housing is housing," Ward 4 Councilor Catherine Workman said in favor of the ordinance. "If it's going to incrementally move that needle to where we need to move it, I'm all for that."
Workman also told fellow councilors she was in favor of the ordinance as it will grant rural district property owners "autonomy over their property" in that they can choose to subdivide their land into multiple smaller-sized parcels.
Ward 1 Councilor Raleigh Ormerod referenced a housing needs report compiled by New York-based consulting group Camoin Associates that stated 1,400 housing units are needed in Keene over the next 20 years to accommodate increasing demand.
The report was presented to the Planning Board and the PLD Committee at a joint meeting April 10.
"In the housing study, they looked at the average housing size across the state and Keene slipped to smaller and smaller households," Ormerod said Thursday night. "We need more houses, for families with kids at all points in the ladder."
Ormerod said he's observed that area schools "need more kids" and schools have plenty of capacity for them. He said more families could lead to more students in the area.
While reducing the lot size won't guarantee a set number of new homes in Keene, Ormerod said, Camoin estimated the new lot size change could help create about 58 single-family residences and duplexes.
"We are stagnating; we're dying as a community, and we've taken lots of steps ... to reinvigorate the growth and the vitality and the culture [of Keene]," Ormerod said. "... After looking at all the data and listening to all the arguments, listening to the whole city and all of its constituents, I'm supporting this ordinance."
The proposal first appeared before the council during its Sept. 1 meeting last year. In a public hearing in that meeting, some residents were concerned about potential environmental impacts like greater flooding risk created by higher elevation home building, while others questioned whether it might lead to sudden urban development and population growth in quiet, rural areas of Keene.
And the thought of urban sprawl was at the forefront of Jones' mind Thursday as he led the charge in opposing the size reduction. He narrated his move from New Jersey to New England in the late 1980s, a decision he made to escape rapid city development.
"I visited Keene and I met with the planning director, and I said, 'How are you protecting this from urban sprawl?' " Jones said, recounting the 1980s. "He said in the 1970s [Keene] put this ordinance in making it 5 acres, and that seemed to work."
Jones pushed for more residential development toward the city's core to condense housing and have residences closer to municipal services. Even two acres of land isn't enough to be affordable housing, he said, wagering that price per empty parcel of land could be several hundred thousand dollars.
Chadbourne took a stance on nature conservation as she reminisced about the woodlands surrounding Keene as a factor in bringing her to the area.
"I'm from northern New Hampshire, and Keene was sort of like a bigger version of Littleton and it was less isolated," Chadbourne said. "I love rural living, and this was the best of both worlds because it was city and rural."
She also expressed worry the lot size reduction could increase property taxes for rural district residents. Chadbourne appreciated Keene's rural land and stated that the affordable pricing of houses there helped her make her decision to move from Littleton.
Kate Bosley, also an at-large councilor, rebuffed the anxiety around urban sprawl and said Camoin's housing study shows that reducing the lot size is "one solution to solve part of this bigger problem."
Bosley said her neighborhood on Gunn Road, which is zoned for the rural district, includes 2-acre properties that were "grandfathered" into zoning before the 5-acre lot minimum was introduced. They were allowed to remain lower than what the minimum required, she said.
"I couldn't expect a single one of you to drive down that road and think to yourself that that environment has been ruined," Bosley said.
"It is one of the most idealistic, rural Keene roads. ... We're not planning on this solving workforce housing and this is not going to be subsidized housing. But there needs to be options for each different market in our community."
At the PLD Committee meeting last week, Community Development Director Jesse Rounds said the ordinance means additional housing will be permitted on 28 vacant parcels between 2 and 4 acres in the rural district, which required a variance to build a home on prior to Thursday's vote.
