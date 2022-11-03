A Boston nonprofit’s plans to open a group home in Keene to house youth ages 14-18 who identify as LGBTQ+ are moving forward following approval last week by the planning board, Senior Planner Mari Brunner said.
The property at 39 Summer St. — originally a single-family home, later a nursing home and most recently used as an office space for Residential Resources Inc. — will be able to accommodate eight teenagers placed in the custody of the state Division for Children, Youth and Families (DCYF), according to draft minutes for the Planning Board’s Oct. 24 meeting.
DCYF works to protect children who may be victims of abuse or neglect and receives more than 20,000 reports of suspected cases per year, the agency’s website states. If the division determines those allegations are founded, it can ask a court to remove children from their home and place them in the care of the state.
The congregate living facility was proposed by The Home for Little Wanderers, known for its foster care, adoption, education and residential programs for children who may be abused, neglected or at-risk, according to the organization’s website.
The nonprofit has a similar dwelling for LGBTQ+ youth in Waltham, Mass., known as the Waltham House, established in 2002, when it was the first of its kind in New England, according to its website. That home accommodates up to 12 residents.
Matt McCall, vice president for community programs, addressed the planning board at its most recent meeting last Monday and said the Keene facility, which would be called Unity House, would be the first home in New Hampshire specifically for LGBTQ+ youth.
At that meeting, members of the board unanimously approved the organization’s permit allowing the building to be converted into a congregate living facility, Brunner said.
According to The Home for Little Wanderers website, the Waltham House provides its residents with group and family therapy and opportunities to enter after-school style programs and gay/straight alliance groups in their community. The ultimate goal is for residents to feel safe and confident in themselves before transitioning into independent living, foster living or returning to their families.
The organization doesn’t plan to build any new structures or additions to the existing building, according to its application to the planning board. The renovations, which include landscaping, replacing roofing and flooring, adding a kitchen space, new lighting and replacing water and heater tanks total about $250,000. The facility will have an annual operating budget of about $122,500, according to the Home’s application for the project, which was included in the Planning Board’s October agenda.
The application also details that the house will employ 14.5 workers around the clock, with between two and four employees on-site at a time. The property allows for 15 parking spaces, but residents will not be permitted to have vehicles on-site.
The Home reached a purchase agreement for the Summer Street property a few weeks ago, the current owner, William Schofield said Tuesday. Thomas Hanna, the group’s attorney on the transaction, said he expects that deal to be finalized by the end of November.
In response to questions asked about the proposed facility and when it may open, McCall issued a statement Thursday, saying that the organization is currently in negotiations to purchase the Summer Street property, and will share more information as it becomes available.
“Our founding principle is that every child deserves to live in an environment in which they feel safe, respected, supported, and cared for by those around them,” he wrote. “The City of Keene has demonstrated a shared commitment to those values, and we look forward to a robust partnership supporting New Hampshire’s youth.”
According to real estate listings for the property, it’s listed at $525,000. The two-story building offers nearly 7,000 square feet of living space, according to city property records.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.