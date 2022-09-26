Former U.S. Ambassador Nikki Haley, speaking Friday night at the Keene Country Club, criticized Democrats over inflation, immigration, the U.S. military’s exit from Afghanistan and other issues, but spent less time discussing what Republicans would do if they return to power in Washington, D.C.
Haley, the former governor of South Carolina, also did nothing to tamp down speculation that she might be interested in a run for national office in 2024.
After her speech at the Cheshire County Republican Committee banquet, an audience member asked her, “Why aren’t you running for president?”
Haley, who served as South Carolina’s first female governor from 2011 to 2017 and U.S. ambassador to the United Nations from 2017 to 2019, responded that Republicans first need to focus on the midterm elections. Then she added:
“Once November is over, we’ll take a look at things. What I can tell you is, I’ve never lost a race. I’m not going to start now. If I decide to run we’ll put 1,000 percent in and we’ll finish it.”
Haley was in New Hampshire stumping for retired U.S. Army Brig. Gen. Don Bolduc, the Stratham Republican who is trying to unseat Democratic U.S. Sen. Maggie Hassan, of Newfields, in the Nov. 8 general election. Bolduc served in Afghanistan.
“When you’ve got a senatorial candidate that rode a horse into Afghanistan and deployed 10 times, that’s the kind of person you want serving in D.C.,” she said.
Bolduc positioned himself as a far-right election denier in his Republican primary, but then reversed his position after the election by saying he no longer believes the last presidential election was stolen. Hassan has released political advertisements criticizing him over a comment he made about “rejoicing” over the U.S. Supreme Court’s decision to end constitutional protections for abortion.
Haley predicted the Republican party would win control of the U.S. House in the midterm elections, and also has a chance to take control of the Senate, which is now evenly split, with Vice President Kamala Harris providing a tie-breaking vote for the Democrats.
“And I can tell you, I’ve been in Pennsylvania, I’ve been in Georgia, we’re here in New Hampshire, I’m headed to Nevada. We can do this. But it takes every one of you working like you’ve never worked before.”
Haley said American families are feeling the pinch of higher inflation, while Washington is “spending like drunken sailors.”
“Their answer is to raise taxes,” she said. “Their answer is to try and spend more and what we’re seeing is the things they’re spending on are disrespectful to your tax dollars.”
She questioned some of the spending under last year’s American Rescue Act, including $12 million on a baseball stadium in New York, $15 million on an effort by New Jersey to host the World Cup and $6.6 million on golf courses in Colorado. The expenditures were reported by The Associated Press.
She was also critical of the Biden administration on the subject of illegal immigration. U.S. Customs and Border Protection has reported that for the 12 months ending in June, apprehension of people trying to illegally enter the country totaled 2.2 million, or more than 300 percent higher than during the last year of the Trump administration.
“I’m the daughter of Indian immigrants,” Haley said. “They came here legally. They put in the time. They put in the price. They are offended by what’s happening at the border.”
She also said that the country needs to do a better job on public education.
“We had a problem with education before COVID,” Haley said. “Pre-COVID, 65 percent of 4th-graders in America were not proficient in reading. Pre-COVID 66 percent of 8th-graders were not proficient in reading or math.”
Turning to the war in Ukraine, she claimed that the U.S. exit from Afghanistan emboldened Russia. She said Russia would have never invaded Ukraine if “we had not had that debacle in Afghanistan.”
“The idea that America would leave Bagram Air Base in the middle of the night without telling our allies who stood shoulder-to-shoulder with us for decades … think about what that told our friends,” Haley said. “More importantly, think about what that told our enemies.”
The White House has said the U.S. withdrawal from Afghanistan after 20 years of war in that country was something needed to be done and that the military and diplomats deserve credit for evacuating more than 120,000 Americans and Afghan allies.
Haley concluded by again predicting success in the midterms.
“Election day is going to be a great day because it’s going to be the start of loving America again, fighting for America again and being proud of America again.”
