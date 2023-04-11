A New York based-consulting group presented a Draft Housing Needs Assessment Report to Keene officials Monday night, and identified direction on implementing solutions that could boost housing in the community.
Members of the Planning Board and the City Council's Planning, Licenses and Development Committee heard the presentation from representatives of Camoin Associates inside City Hall during a joint meeting between the two bodies.
Camoin's report aimed to document existing housing conditions in Keene. The assessment, which began in October last year identifies forces affecting the housing supply and demand in the area, while offering pointers on how to address some of the issues.
The city's contract with Camoin was paid for through state funding from Gov. Chris Sununu’s $100 million InvestNH housing fund. The InvestNH fund, which the N.H. Executive Council approved in April, distributed funds to municipalities to address housing shortages, and to developers to encourage the construction of more multi-family dwellings.
While Keene’s population declined by about 2 percent in the last decade, Camoin reported that a reduction in the number of persons per household has driven growth in the total number of households.
Councilor-At-Large and PLD chairwoman Kate Bosley told The Sentinel Monday that she thinks the report could help inform future development strategies or zoning policies.
"I think it's interesting in that it's shedding light on a lot of things you might have suspected, but weren’t really on the forefront of conversation for housing," she said.
"People might say that the population hasn't changed, but the study shows that the household size did change. There used to be six people per household but now there's only three people. If this trend continues we will need double the number of homes to house the same number of people,” she added.
When it comes to housing stock in the Elm City, in 2021, Keene had a total of 9,130 occupied housing units — out of a total 10,228 — with about 46 percent of those being rental units. Camoin noted that this figure is an "exceptionally high proportion" compared to the 28 percent of rental housing units seen across New Hampshire.
Data in Camoin's assessment also show vacancy rates in Keene to be below four percent for both homeowners and rental units. According to N.H. Housing, a healthy vacancy rate would be around 5 percent.
Although the median home value of $216,000 in Keene is well below the statewide median ($320,000), a rising demand has placed a strain on the availability of housing units, thereby increasing housing prices in the city. The price of single-family homes jumped nearly $100,000 per unit between 2017 and 2022. Mobile home values also doubled during that same time frame from $33,750 to $76,000.
One of the key housing issues Keene is facing is affordability, according to the report. More than a third of Keene households have incomes of 50 percent or less than the area median income ($94,500 for Keene), meaning roughly 3,500 households are living on less than $47,500 annually.
The report states that single-family households would need an additional $18,000 annually to be able to purchase the typical Keene home, while those in the rental market would need to make a wage of at least $21 an hour to afford the standard rental unit in Keene. According to Camoin, the most common jobs in Keene are retail salespersons, fast food and counter workers and cashiers with median earnings of less than $30,000 annually.
To meet the growing demand for housing in Keene, an additional 1,400 units will be needed over the next 10 years, Camoin estimates.
Representatives of Camoin outlined a few strategies to combat Keene’s housing deficit. One of these was to consider establishing a city housing trust fund. Such trust funds are established by local governments that receive ongoing, dedicated sources of public money to support the production and preservation of affordable housing.
The report recommends Keene to review and align its city zoning regulations to better support housing development. Other strategies include: increasing density limitations, reducing lot size requirements in residential zones, and encouraging the development of accessory dwelling units and tiny homes.
Camoin also recommended that the city create options for renovating living units that are in limited use.
"Not all older residents will need or be interested in assisted-living facilities— or even more active-group senior housing options—and will prefer to age in place," the report reads. "These residents are likely to desire smaller housing options, which the City should anticipate and seek ways to develop."
Keene Mayor and planning board member George Hansel said he thinks one of Keene's biggest problems is the age and condition of some of its housing.
Camoin's report shows more than half of Keene's residential units are over six decades old, with 1961 being the median year of construction, 17 years older than the statewide figure.
The city should prioritize rehabilitating some of its existing living units to make them more attractive and safer, Hansel said.
"There's the fact that we don't have property values high enough to really drive people to invest tons and tons of money into fixing their houses up," he said. "Anything we can do to facilitate and allow people to make it a worthwhile investment for them to fix up some of this older housing stock I think will make it more desirable and open up more opportunities."
Members of the public will have the chance to give feedback on the proposed housing strategy at an open house at the Hannah Grimes Center on April 20 from 3:30-5:30 p.m.
The report will also go before the complete City Council that same day, Bosley said.
