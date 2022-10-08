Recently built cellular infrastructure in Keene spurred one city councilor to write his colleagues asking that concerns about possible 5G-related health effects be addressed. The city manager, however, says the structures are currently only 4G capable and comply with a city ordinance.
After hearing from constituents that two 5G towers might have been built — one on Winchester Street and the other on Allen Court — Randy Filiault, councilor at large, wrote a letter this week to Mayor George Hansel and fellow councilors stating that many questions about the potential health impacts of 5G technology remain unanswered.
“I respectfully request this issue be addressed by the Keene City Council before any of the 5G towers become operational,” he wrote.
5G is the fifth generation of wireless technology supporting cellular data, and boasts better connectivity among devices and faster speeds. But the technology has also prompted concerns that it may cause radiation-related health problems because the equipment used for 5G is placed closer together than traditional cell towers.
According to the National Conference of State Legislatures, deployment of 5G involves equipment known as small cells that collect and transmit signals in a short range from one another. Small-cell wireless facilities are box-like structures installed on utility poles or street lights that transmit the radio waves that allow people to connect to the Internet. Small-cell technology is also employed when transmitting 4G.
Whether 5G poses health dangers is the subject of considerable debate.
A New Hampshire state commission that studied the issue formulated a majority opinion that 5G can be harmful and poses a wide range of risks, from mental health issues to fertility problems, and can even harm plant life.
However members of the minority opinion argued that there’s an abundance of research suggesting the technology is safe.
A 2020 report from the independent nonprofit International Commission on Non-Ionizing Radiation Protection found no evidence to suggest that the electromagnetic waves associated with 5G networks are likely to negatively affect health.
Kürt Blomquist, Keene’s public works director, said the city has issued four licenses for poles with 4G transmitters, including the ones built on Winchester Street and Allen Court, with installation by Bow-based Tilson Technology. The other two are planned for Carroll Street and Summer Street.
While Keene’s small-cell facilities are only transmitting 4G, Blomquist added that the poles and boxes could be converted for 5G use in the future.
Filiault told The Sentinel on Friday that he was frustrated the Winchester Street and Allen Court structures were installed without the council being informed.
“I’m a little miffed that the council wasn’t kept in the know,” he said. “With so many studies out there showing the effects of 5G could potentially be harmful, we need to take a look and prevent towers from being activated until those questions are answered.”
Councilors approved an ordinance laying out the parameters for installing small-cell wireless facilities in April 2020, and Keene received its first applications to build them the following fall.
City Manager Elizabeth Dragon noted that the two structures on Winchester Street and Allen Court comply with that ordinance. She said Keene does not have any 5G towers and has not received any applications for them, either.
“If they’ve been constructed and have a permit, there’s no mechanism to stop them from operating,” Dragon said.
Filiault’s letter has been referred to the council’s Planning, Licenses and Development Committee, of which he is not a member. That meeting is scheduled for 6 p.m. Wednesday.
