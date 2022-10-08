20221008-LOC-City Hall

Keene City Hall.

 File photo by Hannah Schroeder / Sentinel Staff

Recently built cellular infrastructure in Keene spurred one city councilor to write his colleagues asking that concerns about possible 5G-related health effects be addressed. The city manager, however, says the structures are currently only 4G capable and comply with a city ordinance.

