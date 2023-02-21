Now that both public informational meetings have been held on next year’s downtown infrastructure project, Keene Mayor George Hansel said it is in the hands of city councilors.
Hansel said Tuesday that councilors will deliberate on the next steps of the project, which carries an estimated cost of more than $7 million, at an upcoming City Council meeting.
He explained that they can decide either to move forward with considering the concepts as a quasi-committee of the whole — in which all councilors are involved — or they can send the project to one of the three subcommittees to make a recommendation to the full council. Either way, it will come down to a vote, he said.
“I think there are several options they could take, but the quasi-committee of the whole — the reason it’s what I would recommend is because it puts all councilors on equal footing,” he said. “Because it’s an important project, and you don’t lose anything; instead you give each councilor equal opportunity to weigh in and have their concerns and questions addressed.”
At Tuesday’s informational meeting, hosted in Keene High School’s auditorium, city officials, staff, project consultants and city councilors heard questions and concerns from residents about the project and the aesthetic changes to downtown recommended by an ad hoc steering committee in December.
The venue was packed with around 150 people, and attendees were permitted to walk up to a microphone and air their support, suggestions or grievances with the three-year project.
The construction would rip up Main Street to perform necessary upgrades to outdated sewer and stormwater systems, built in the late 19th and early 20th centuries. This work, which constitutes roughly three-quarters of the project’s cost, also includes broadband expansion and sidewalk improvements.
The current debate at City Hall is what the core of Keene should look like when the project finishes in 2027.
The steering committee’s recommendations include replacing the signalized traffic circle at Central Square with a compact roundabout. In addition, plans show a wedge of green space connecting the current square with the northern side where Life is Sweet and the United Church of Christ are located.
These changes, coupled with alterations to Main Street, would result in a net loss of 15 parking spaces downtown.
Other recommendations before councilors include protected bicycle lanes as well as a raised intersection connecting Gilbo Avenue and Railroad Street that city officials have said could double as space for an event or festival.
Attendees who spoke at Tuesday’s meeting were split on the project designs, with some arguing they would make for a more vibrant and accessible downtown, while others think Central Square should stay the same.
Kendall Lane, a former Keene mayor, spoke in support of the committee’s recommendations.
“Doing nothing is not an option,” he said. “It’s not a pedestrian-friendly downtown right now. ... Crossing Main Street is dangerous.”
Lane said he favored the proposed roundabout, noting that the current traffic pattern on Central Square is confusing and difficult for motorists, and for pedestrians trying to cross.
“That whole system needs to change,” he said. “The last time I saw Main Street working successfully, the power went out.”
Julianna Dodson, deputy executive director of the Hannah Grimes Center for Entrepreneurship, said she supports concepts for an expanded Central Square, a multi-modal Main Street corridor and the plans connecting Gilbo Avenue to Railroad Street.
“I truly believe that people would gather [at Central Square] more often, which is the point of a ‘common,’ said Dodson (who is also director of the annual Radically Rural summit presented by the Hannah Grimes Center and The Sentinel). “There is no scenario in which putting it back exactly the way it is is an option.”
Rev. Elsa Worth of St. James Episcopal Church suggested that during construction the city consider adding a public restroom downtown.
“People are more at ease to consider strolling and browsing for longer periods” with access to such a facility, she said. “And those who have restroom-urgency issues of one kind or another, and are hesitant to go downtown, may find it possible if attractive restrooms are accessible.”
But not all attendees spoke in favor of the conceptual designs.
Jane Taylor said she would like to hear more details about the impact the project will have on taxpayers. On this subject, officials have told The Sentinel that more will be known once councilors are ready to take a final vote on the project.
“The area of the square is a designated historic district,” she said. “In my opinion the proposal as it was presented tonight will destroy the setting of the historic district.”
Taylor also said she was concerned with the net loss in parking.
“Not every reimagining should become a reality,” she said.
Mark Christopherson said he thinks the city should go through with the plans to replace infrastructure and end it there.
“I couldn’t believe some of the designs that were proposed,” he said. “It looked more to me like a downtown redesign that while you’re at it you might as well dig up the infrastructure beneath it. ... I am begging you to not go forward with these grandiose plans.”
Hansel said city councilors will discuss how to move forward with the project at their next meeting March 2.
