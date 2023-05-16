Just awaiting a recommendation from the Municipal Services, Facilities and Infrastructure Committee, the Keene City Council is drawing ever closer to making a final decision on the city's planned three-year downtown infrastructure project, an undertaking that could reshape the heart of the Elm City.
Five months after the project's steering committee forwarded recommendations to the City Council regarding downtown designs in December, the project, estimated to cost Keene between $14.1 and $14.9 million, made its way to the MSFI Committee meeting Monday as its final stop before the full council must reach a decision.
Committee members did not make a formal recommendation at the meeting, but took input from several attendees and deliberated amongst themselves about proposed downtown designs.
MSFI Chairman and Ward 2 Councilor Mitch Greenwald said he anticipates the committee would make a recommendation at its next meeting on May 24, followed by the full council's vote on June 1.
Slated to begin in 2025, the downtown infrastructure project would rip up Main Street to perform upgrades to outdated water, sewer and stormwater infrastructure. The ongoing discussion at City Hall pertains to how the downtown cityscape should look when that work is concluded.
The topics most heavily debated within the confines of the council chambers Monday related to what should be done with Central Square and whether more bicycle infrastructure should be included in the project's scope or not.
Recommendations made by the project’s steering committee in December included replacing the signalized traffic circle at Central Square with a compact roundabout. Plans also showed a wedge of green space connecting the current square with the northern side where Life is Sweet and the United Church of Christ are located.
A different option would keep a signalized intersection, but would include the green space that was part of the steering committee’s recommended design. This option would limit eastbound traffic on West Street to one lane (currently there are two), and restrict northbound traffic from three to two lanes, as vehicles approach the intersection.
The third option would make minimal changes to Central Square, but like in the signalized-intersection option, would limit the number of lanes on West Street and Main Street.
While some in Keene think a redesigned Central Square could make the space more attractive and accessible, others have advocated for leaving it as it is today.
Those lines were drawn among committee members as well.
Councilor At-Large Randy Filiault stated Central Square could benefit from new traffic signals, but said he's opposed to any other changes.
"I prefer the traffic pattern as it is without the proposed green space and without the roundabout," he said.
However, Bobby Williams, Ward 2 councilor, argued the area could be improved and advocated for the square's expansion and increased walkability.
"I think the situation we currently have takes away a common area that's really at the center of Keene and devotes it to automobile use," he said. "I really think there ought to be some place that should be a little more focused on walkability."
Ward 4 Councilor Catherine Workman stated that a redesigned Central Square would likely cost more money and would not be a necessary component of the project.
According to the latest cost estimates from the city's project consultant, Stantec, going with the option for minimal changes to Central Square would add up to around $14.1 million, while the redesigns range from $14.8 to $14.9 million in total.
"Every person that has spoken to wanting the change has done so from personal interest perspective," she said. "It tends to be event planners, I've also heard that we need more green space. ... I don't see the need, the imperative and imminent need to expand the square. I see it as a really big want."
In response to Workman's comments, Keene resident Autumn DelaCroix said a larger Central Square could be a prime spot for events, which in turn would draw tourists and capital to downtown.
"Considering the extensive impact events have on Keene, bringing in interest and bringing in many new residents, bringing in money for all of these businesses adds up," she said.
Dorrie Masten, owner of the Pour House, opposed any redesign to Central Square. Masten is one of the authors behind a Facebook page with around 1,300 followers known as "Save The Square", a group that was formed at the end of last year against recommendations by the project steering committee.
"The square is Keene, the square is historic, it's important," she said. "We're against the roundabout. Our opinion needs to matter to you."
Judy Rogers, owner of Prime Roast Coffee, was among those in favor of a redesigned Central Square.
"After years of doing event planning, I think making the Central Square area safer to use for events and pedestrians is brilliant, so not all merchants are 'Save The Square,'" she said.
Other project matters before councilors included protected bicycle lanes, as recommended by the steering committee. Around 50 people were in attendance at Monday's meeting, many of whom entered wearing bicycle helmets, advocating for greater cyclist access to downtown.
Drew Bryenton, chairman of Keene's Bicycle Pedestrian Pathway Advisory Committee, told The Sentinel that he'd like to see bicycle lanes separate from the street and at the same height as sidewalks. Such bicycle paths are known as separate grade bicycle facilities, he said.
"When they start to provide it more people will use it," he said. "You don't see lots of cyclists in downtown Keene because it's really dangerous in downtown Keene."
Bryenton also noted that a project design with multi-modal transportation measures, such as bicycle lanes, could give Keene a greater chance to be awarded more competitive grants to cover the cost of the project, lightening the burden on taxpayers.
Keene resident Will Schoefmann also urged councilors to push toward safer means of travel for bicyclists, recounting how his brother, Ian, died from injuries suffered in a bicycle crash in 2007 at the age of 15. The Associated Press reported that Ian collided with a car at the intersection of Main Street and Route 101.
"It was my hope ... that eventually no one else would have to pay the ultimate price, nor the families suffer for this sort of loss on our city's streets," he said.
Filiault said he thinks adding bicycle lanes on Main Street would not increase safety for cyclists, instead suggesting that the city explore installing lanes on streets adjacent to Main Street to the east and west.
"I'm just concerned that such a congested area downtown would create more of a problem than resolve it," he said.
Greenwald said he also favored a "perimeter path concept," as stated by Filiault.
"I have a real concern about the conflict of interest between bicycles, delivery vehicles, cars, choppers on the sidewalk, just all the chaos downtown," he said.
Williams, however, was not on board with the perimeter path concept.
"If we do not build suitable, safe bicycle infrastructure then we are in fact banning bikes downtown especially for people who don't feel safe in the street," he said.
Williams added that the area east of Main Street lacks a straight corridor and would be inconvenient for cyclists.
"I have not heard from people I know who ride bicycles all the time that that's something that would really work for them," he said. "'Is it a need or a want?' How come all the bicycle ideas get pushed into 'want' and all the car ideas get pushed into 'need,' especially when you have so many parking spaces out there. ... there's room for these lanes we can make it happen."
The committee's next meeting is scheduled for 6 p.m. on May 24 at City Hall.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.