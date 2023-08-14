Keene residents Mary Gaetano and Jonathan Clark were driving separately through the city on the morning of Aug. 1 when they say they unknowingly drove through wet paint that had been laid down for street striping.
They're not alone. Harry Mckelvey, Keene's transportation and storm water operations manager, said Monday the city has heard from about a dozen motorists reporting a similar problem.
In response, Ron Beaudoin, CEO of the contractor that painted the lines, said his company plans to visit Keene soon to help people address the issue.
"My goal is to be there either this week or early next week to assist people with cleaning their cars with our [employees]," Beaudoin, of the Massachusetts-based K5 Corp., said in a brief phone interview Monday. "We are trying to get the vehicles cleaned, and people have been very understanding and welcoming to it."
Mckelvey said this work will likely be done at the public works department at 350 Marlboro St.
City Engineer Don Lussier advised anyone who got paint on their vehicles to contact Keene's finance department at 603-352-1013 to submit an insurance claim, which city staff will then forward to K5 and its insurance company.
On the evenings of July 30 and 31, K5 did line painting throughout city streets, as is done annually, according to Mckelvey. Typically, he said, this work is conducted between 8 p.m. and 4 a.m. to avoid traffic and to help the paint dry.
But on Monday, July 31, an issue involving a work truck pushed the project's completion back to around 7 a.m. the following morning, Mckelvey said.
"I think the conditions on Monday night were cool and the paint wasn't drying as fast as expected, and things ran late," he said. In warm, dry conditions, he noted, the paint can dry as quickly as 30 seconds after its application.
Usually, the public works department puts out a notice on Facebook informing people of this type of work in advance, according to McKelvey, but he said he failed to do so this time.
"That would be my bad," he said. "I know there's room for improvement on public notification."
On Tuesday, Aug. 1, Clark said he was driving his 2018 Ford F150 on Arch Street shortly before 8 a.m. when he had to cross over the yellow line to avoid people running on the side of the street. When he got home, Clark noticed yellow paint inside the wheel well and on the truck's side step.
"I tried to wipe it off with a wet rag, but it just smeared it," he said. "After frantically wiping it down, I went to a car wash, and it did nothing."
Around 5:30 that same morning, Gaetano was driving a 2018 Nissan Rogue east on Park Avenue when she said she veered over the yellow center line to avoid a jogger on the side of the street.
The paint "got on the wheel well, underneath the bottom of my bumper and there's some paint splashes on my door itself," she said. Gaetano notified the city of the issue and said she was directed to K5 to inform the company as well; Clark said he did the same.
Gaetano said she would like to see measures in place to prevent something similar from happening in the future.
"Proper signage would have been nice or a cone in the road or something," she said. "Most drivers, when they see signage or a cone in the road, it means something is wrong."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.