Stephanie Korb, current reading and writing specialist at Chesterfield School, will be the new principal of John D. Perkins Academy in Marlow, according to a recent announcement from N.H. School Administrative Unit 29.
Korb will succeed Susan Grover, who is set to become the next principal of Symonds Elementary School in Keene, on July 1. Grover held the position at Perkins Academy since July 2022 and was announced as Symonds' new principal on May 5.
As Perkins' principal, Korb will direct the overall school operations, services and staff, according to a June 6 news release from SAU 29. Korb will also be the instructional coach, which means she will be in classrooms more than a typical principal and provide professional learning to teachers, according to Ben White, SAU 29 assistant superintendent.
Perkins Academy currently has an enrollment of 57 students, according to the news release.
“I am excited to grow with and be a part of this tight-knit community,” Korb said in the release.
Korb first joined SAU 29 in 2018 as a reading and writing specialist at Chesterfield School. Before that, she was a K-6th-grade educator, assessment coordinator, teacher coach and curriculum coach for the Cripple Creek-Victor School District in Colorado, according to the news release.
The selection committee chose Korb from an initial applicant pool of eight because of her work experience as a literacy coach and interest in serving the community, White said.
The committee consisted of Kate Abbott, principal of Harrisville Wells Memorial School; Dawn Elliott, administrative assistant at Perkins Academy; Michelle Jewett, special educator at Perkins Academy; Leah Giles, third and fourth grade teacher at Perkins Academy; and Christie Smith, a Marlow School Board member.
The panelsaw the enthusiasm she had for being invested in the community of Marlow, White added.
“[The committee] felt that Stephanie was going to be able to really become immersed in the traditions and all of the things that make Marlow so special,” White said.
Korb will have an opportunity to shadow Grover as the leadership transition is made this summer. There will be summer training, so that Korb can “hit the ground running come August,” White added.
“We have confidence she’s going to help build upon that and strengthen the school and community relationship,” he said.
The school district, which has a strong and supportive staff, is “really the perfect place for a newer principal to start," he said.
“I’m just genuinely excited to see Stephanie start and feel that she’s going to have some real positive impacts for years to come on the Marlow community as a new leader,” White said.
