Developer Mike Pappas hopes to deliver another pizzeria to Keene with a proposal for a building, featuring a location of chain restaurant Little Caesars to be constructed on the site of the former Cobblestone Ale House property.
If approved by city officials, Pappas, of Keene-based construction company Pappas Contracting, plans to build a $3.5 million three-story mixed-use development at 147-151 Main St. The building would house the Little Caesars location, along with one other commercial space on the ground floor. The other two floors would include between 14 and 16 studio apartments, Pappas said Tuesday.
"They were interested in buying the piece of property originally, but I was able to buy it before them," he said of Little Caesars. "As soon as I bought it, they reached out to see if they could put their name [for the commercial space]."
Little Caesars' nearest location to Keene is about 40 miles away in Manchester.
Little Caesars' corporate office did not immediately respond to a list of questions sent via email Tuesday, including verifying whether the chain plans to open in Keene or not.
Pappas is actively seeking another tenant for the second commercial space, which he said would be roughly 2,100 square feet.
Pappas bought the 0.18-acre lot from Massachusetts resident George Levine last February. The sale closed on March 2 last year for $400,000, according to city property records.
The property is the site of a former mixed-use building that was destroyed in a five-alarm fire in January 2022. The former building housed Cobblestone Ale House, the previous location of the Keene Domino's and The Piazza Ice Cream.
Keene fire officials declared the building a total loss in the days after the fire and estimated damages exceeding $1 million. Pappas said Tuesday that Levine sold him the building as Levine did not want to restore the building and instead chose to sell it.
The building was demolished a few months later in April 2022, after approval from Keene's Historic District Commission that February. The Keene Domino's moved to a new building on Island Street, and The Piazza Ice Cream also moved its operations to another location it opened in April 2021, but Cobblestone Ale House has not reopened since the fire.
Since buying the property, Pappas has filled in the foundation of the former building for the time being for safety purposes, but he must dig the site back to seek out remnants of the building footing and foundation to prepare for construction. He said the demolition and filling in the site have cost him about $100,000.
The proposed Little Caesars will be designed, keeping in mind that the pizzeria will offer food pickup and delivery only, Pappas said. Little Caesars could take up about 2,200 square feet of the building. There wouldn't be indoor seating — customers would move through a drive-thru lane behind the pizzeria — to pick up orders, entering and exiting from Davis Street.
"You can walk in, and order but that's not what [Little Caesars' focus is]," Pappas said, noting that a front door on Main Street will allow for quick orders.
The project went before Keene's Zoning Board of Adjustment on June 5, where members considered whether to grant the development a special exception to permit a drive-thru in the city's downtown core district or not. However, the board unanimously delayed a vote on the special exception, as there was uncertainty about possible conflict with a parking-related variance issued for the property when the site was home to Tasty Fresh Food Corp., in 1980.
At the zoning board meeting, consultant Jim Phippard of Keene-based Brickstone Land Use Consultants, who represented the project publicly, told the board that Little Caesars corporate anticipates an average of 200 sales a day, seven days a week. The peak hour each day would be 5:30-6:30 p.m., in which the chain is expected to see about 60 sales.
Looking at those numbers, Pappas and Phippard said they're not anticipating the drive-thru to cause traffic jams going into Main Street, as customers are expected to arrive at the pickup window at the exact time their order is ready.
The drive-thru lane will move through a parking lot that includes five parking spaces, but Pappas said tenants of the building's studio apartments will not be allowed to park there.
Pappas is targeting young professionals and college students to live in the apartments.
The project is expected to appear before the zoning board again at its next meeting July 3, where members will deliberate the special exception for the development.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.