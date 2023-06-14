20230615-LOC-Little Caesars

Mike Pappas, owner of Keene-based Pappas Contracting, plans to build a mixed-use development featuring a Little Caesar's location at 147-151 Main St. in Keene, if approved by city officials. The property is the former site of a building which housed several downtown restaurants that burned down in January 2022.

 By Trisha Nail/Sentinel Staff

Developer Mike Pappas hopes to deliver another pizzeria to Keene with a proposal for a building, featuring a location of chain restaurant Little Caesars to be constructed on the site of the former Cobblestone Ale House property.

