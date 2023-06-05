20230606-LOC-ROBINHOODPOOL-14

Leaks have delayed the seasonal opening of Keene's Robin Hood Park pool. Andy Bohannon, the city's director of parks, recreation and facilities, hopes work planned for the East Keene pool will enable it to open by the end of June.

 Hannah Schroeder / Sentinel Staff

The seasonal opening of the public pool at Keene's Robin Hood Park has been delayed, likely until the end of June, due to recently discovered leaks, according to city officials.

