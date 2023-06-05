The seasonal opening of the public pool at Keene's Robin Hood Park has been delayed, likely until the end of June, due to recently discovered leaks, according to city officials.
In announcing the issue at last week's City Council meeting, City Manager Elizabeth Dragon said staff are working to arrange transportation options between Robin Hood Park in East Keene and the city's other pool at Wheelock Park in West Keene during the repair work.
Andy Bohannon, Keene's director of parks, recreation and facilities, said the city is considering using buses to take people between the two parks.
Both public pools are open to Keene residents and nonresidents for a fee. Last year, the recreation department sold 325 pool passes, which allow pass holders to swim at either location, according to Bohannon.
He said city staff discovered the issue at Robin Hood Park last week while evaluating the pool before reopening it for the summer.
The parks and recreation department has run into similar issues in the past few years relating to leaks and maintaining water levels at Robin Hood pool, according to Bohannon.
"When you close out a pool of that size for the winter, and you get a re-thaw scenario, you never know what you're going to get," he said. "... It's the nature of an aquatic facility."
A few years ago, Bohannon said workers repaired cracks in the pool along the edge of the gutter line and while doing so, noticed soft spots in the pool's floor at the 3-foot end, which he thinks is likely the cause of the current leak leaks.
"Those can be generated just by having a little crack, and water can get into the area," he said. "That's what we believe it is."
The plan for repairs is to use a saw to cut the area around these soft spots and chisel out any potential cracks on the floor of the pool to extract water before they're resealed. Bohannon hopes to have this work finished by the end of June, barring any unforeseen difficulties.
"But if there is extensive damage, then there could be additional problems," he said. And if there are, he said the city may explore options to reline the pool, though "that's probably unlikely given the time frame that we have."
More extensive upgrades to the pool could be part of a Robin Hood Park revamp the city is planning for the 2027 fiscal year, Bohannon said. Public meetings where residents can give input on the future project will be announced in the next few weeks.
Two years ago, when Keene kept the Robin Hood pool closed for the season due to lifeguard staffing issues, the city provided free rides to the Wheelock pool via City Express, a bus service run by Home Healthcare, Hospice & Community Services.
At the time, Bohannon said the city had hired 11 lifeguards for the season, enough to staff one pool but short of the usual goal of 17.
This year, Bohannon said the city has hired 13 lifeguards so far, and five more are in the certification process.
"If all of those pass, we will have plenty of lifeguards for the summer to open both pools," he said. "We will be in fantastic shape."
Although not ideal, he said the delayed opening of the Robin Hood pool will allow some of the new lifeguards to gain experience at the Wheelock Park pool under the tutelage of some of the veteran lifeguards, before both pools open.
The parks and recreation department is aiming to open the Wheelock pool June 12.
