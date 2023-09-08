Keene will enter negotiations with Keene State College to create locker rooms at the city-owned Keene Ice arena for the school's recently announced varsity hockey programs.
On Thursday, the city council voted unanimously to authorize City Manager Elizabeth Dragon to develop an agreement with the college.
Andy Bohannon, Keene's parks, recreation and facilities director, said that when the arena on Marlboro Street was constructed, unused space beneath the bleachers was identified for future growth. The Keene State-funded locker rooms would be located there, expanding into space currently used for storage.
Keene State President Melinda Treadwell announced the addition of both a men's and women's ice hockey team, as well as an eSports team (competitive video gaming), to the college's catalog of varsity sports in July. The Division III hockey teams are expected to begin competition during the 2024-25 season, and the men's team will join the Little East Conference the following year.
Marty Testo, Keene State's athletic director, said in a phone interview prior to Thursday night's meeting that the college is very excited for the new programs. He said collegiate hockey games will hopefully draw more people into the Elm City and provide a business boost.
"It's absolutely a win anytime you can take our campus and the city and bring it together with something that will benefit not only our student athletes but also the surrounding community."
At Thursday's meeting, Councilor Mitch Greenwald said Keene State's investment in Keene Ice with its new hockey program will help generate more revenue for the arena. "It's a great facility, and this will make it better," he said.
Councilor Phil Jones added that the games will draw teams, and likely crowds, from all over New England.
"This is an economic development tool that will help local hotels, shops and restaurants," he said.
Nathalie Houder, Keene State's vice president for finance and administration, told the council's Municipal Services, Facilities and Infrastructure Committee on Aug. 23 that Keene State received a roughly $1 million investment from the University System of New Hampshire to fund the locker room expansion.
Houder said that the college is looking at practicing during morning or afternoon hours when the rink isn't in use, so as not to interfere with other hockey or skating programs that also utilize the facility.
Testo said Thursday that scheduling will be at the forefront of the college's discussions with Keene Ice and the city.
"We’re by no means trying to get in the way of what’s already established there," he said. "We want to work collaboratively with everybody to make sure [scheduling conflicts] don’t happen. We want to make sure everyone has their ice time, and we want to add to an already great thing."
Right of way
Also on Thursday, city councilors approved a new public right of way off Whitcombs Mill Road to make way for a 12.42-acre subdivision.
This new road, Brookfield Lane, would connect Whitcombs Mill Road to the housing project proposed by property owner Sandra Henry. She plans to subdivide the vacant land into nine lots, including eight for residential buildings ranging from 0.38 to 0.77 acres and one 6.83-acre lot earmarked for open space. Four of the lots would be developed as duplexes while another four would be developed as single-family homes.
Henry's husband, Norman, who is overseeing the project, said he hopes to begin construction the first week of October and finish next year.
