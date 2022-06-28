A sign on Winchester Street in Keene, seen here Tuesday afternoon, advises motorists that road work is scheduled to begin in the area next Tuesday, July 5. Construction on a new roundabout that will replace the current intersection at Winchester Street and Key Road is scheduled to be complete in late November or early December.
Jack Rooney / Sentinel Staff
Construction for the new Winchester Street roundabout in Keene will begin on July 5, and the city engineer says he expects manageable traffic delays during the construction.
Traffic will be diverted to the outer lanes of the roadway while construction begins in the center, according to City Engineer Donald Lussier.
The new roundabout will replace the current intersection at Winchester Street and Key Road, and is anticipated to be finished in late November or early December.
The city's contractor, BUR Construction, LLC, will first begin removing the center medians near the intersection. The street will then be paved flush.
Following this, traffic will be diverted to the west side of the street (the side facing Chipotle) on July 11, while work begins on the east side of the street. This traffic pattern will remain in place for a couple of months, according to Lussier.
After this work is complete, traffic will be diverted to the east side for work on the west side.
Access to businesses will be maintained, according to the city's website.
The city plans to build another roundabout at the intersection of Island and Pearl streets, as well as reconstruct the Island Street bridge, next spring.
More information on the Winchester Street roundabout projects can be found on the city's website.
