Keene's quest to breathe new life into Patricia T. Russell Park is nearing its conclusion, as the city's contractor applies the finishing touches.
Andy Bohannon, Keene's parks, recreation and facilities director, said Tuesday that the main work that remains is putting the final layers of pavement on the walkway and parking lot. He expects workers from the Peabody, Mass.-based Sumco Eco-Contracting to wrap that up in coming weeks.
Bohannon estimates that the revitalized park will reopen either later this month or in September.
"I'm excited to make it all happen," Bohannon said. "I know there's a lot of moving parts, and the community has been patient, and I'm grateful for that. We will have an amazing facility that they will be proud of, and I'm happy about that."
The long-planned renovations for the park on Carpenter Street began in June of last year and were previously scheduled to finish last November. However, supply chain delays for playground equipment and a pre-cast bathroom facility pushed the end date back to this summer.
Before this project, the park hadn’t seen significant updates in years, and consisted of an open field and a swing set built in the 1980s.
The revamped Russell Park includes a 400-foot-by-220-foot athletic field for rugby and lacrosse, picnic and gathering areas, a walkway that takes people to the bank of Beaver Brook and two play areas.
Bohannon said the two playgrounds are Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA) accessible because parts of the ground are covered by poured rubber, providing a flat, squishy surface that offers more grip and can be easier to navigate for someone in a wheelchair.
Once completed, Bohannon said the new Russell Park will go a long way toward improving the access to recreation on Keene's east side.
"If you look at Russell Park and where it's located, 48 percent of residents in Keene have a 10 minute walk to Russell Park," he said. "That to me is pretty significant. So when you want to live a healthier lifestyle and decide to go to the park, do a loop and go back to your house, the next thing you know you walked a mile."
Bohannon said the park will serve as a refined space for children and families to play while also adding to Keene's robust park network.
"Investing in our park system enables people to live a healthier lifestyle and get that opportunity to decompress from the stress of the day," he said.
He said the project cost is $2.3 million.
In fall of 2021, Keene received $400,400 in federal funds. The city received a $500,000 grant earlier this year. Bohannon said the remaining costs are covered by the city through a combination of bonds and money reallocated from other projects that came in under budget, and funds the council earmarked for the project through the Capital Improvement Program.
The city purchased the 5-acre park from the Keene School District in 2013. Then known as Carpenter Field, it was renamed in 2018 in honor of the city’s only female mayor, who died two years earlier. After procuring the property, the parks and rec department worked with the Conway School for Landscape Design to create a plan for developing the public space.
There's still more to come for Keene's east side, as the city expects to begin construction on its new skate park on Water Street next spring and as it maps out upgrades for Robin Hood Park, planned for 2027.
"I feel like Russell Park was kind of a launching point for the recreation improvements we're doing to Keene's east side," Bohannon said. "Robin Hood Park is that next phase after, and the new skate park as well."
