Keene had two mayors Thursday, and they'll both enter 5th grade in the fall.
Mayor George Hansel passed his job off to two area children, Shrihan Budakoti, of Keene, and Madison Bullock, of Surry, both 10, with their day's responsibilities including inspecting Keene's wastewater treatment plant, attending the City Council's agenda-review meeting and touring the city's fire and police departments.
It was an opportunity for the duo to learn about local government and public safety and health facilities as part of the city's second "Keene Kid Mayor for the Day" program.
Shrihan, a student at Symonds Elementary School, embraced his temporary title by proudly appearing in a blazer and dresswear. He said the day's itinerary has inspired him to participate in local government as a citizen.
He noted he already plans to get involved in his community this summer.
"There's this book called the '50 Toughest Questions of Life' [by Deepak Ramola], and so I wanted to go to different people around the community and ask them these tough questions about the life lessons they had to share," Shrihan said. "Then I could collect them all in a book, and people could read about the life lessons of others."
Hailing from Fuller Elementary School, Madison said she learned a lot about how the city of Keene operates, including how employees convert wastewater into clean water to send it into the Ashuelot River.
"At the water treatment place they almost take care of the organisms [in the river]," Madison said. "It's kind of cool that they do that."
The two children were selected as the sole two applicants for the day's program, each submitting an essay on what they knew about city government and why it's important.
"We got two really good submissions and had to offer the opportunity to both, which I'm thrilled about," Hansel said. "The more young people we get to understand the inner workings of government, the better."
Aaron Costa, operations manager for the city's water and wastewater treatment facilities on Airport Road in North Swanzey, showed the two kids the ins-and-outs of how the city handles sludge, powers the facilities with solar panels and where purified water is deposited into the river.
They received stickers, a pen and figurines themed around the poop emoji as well as educational materials about wastewater treatment to review later.
"I just hope they learned a little bit about where water goes when it goes down the drain," Costa said after the kid mayors wrapped up their visit.
After that, it was off to city hall, where the young honorary leaders where they observed city council members prepare for Thursday's meeting. Hansel then took them into the council chambers and explained procedure, followed by a visit to the city's zoning office, where the kids learned about how land is classified and picked out where their homes are on a map.
A favorite of the day's events was when Keene City Clerk Patricia Little showed the children and their parents the city's vault of birth and death records and title deeds.
"Being over at the city clerk, all the things they handle and how old those documents are [from] like 1732, I had no idea we had documents that old lying around," said Madison's mother, Jessica.
Hansel, his fill-ins and their parents then got to see how Keene firefighters live and work. Fire department staff Lt. Dan Nowill, Rob Skrocki, Justin Putzel and Dan McKenna showed the group around the station, explaining parts of fire vehicles and demonstrating how to put on uniforms.
Shrihan's mother, Ritu, said one thing she found interesting was an alarm on the uniforms that sounds if the firefighters stop moving after 30 seconds to alert others on scene.
"At the fire station, we learned about [how] even 30 seconds may be very, very important when it is a matter of saving lives," Ritu said.
But both kids said a highlight of their visit was getting to use a hose attached to a fire engine.
For lunch, the interim mayors and their parents met back with Hansel at Luca's Mediterranean Café.
Shrihan, who said he wants to be a neurosurgeon one day, wrote an essay focused on promoting a healthy community environment, discussing how rain and snow could be collected to be converted into drinking water. He said he also approached the subject of litter and how it's dangerous for nature since wild animals may eat trash they find.
"We should keep better health of our community and the trails," he said. "I also wrote about school lunches [and] how sometimes kids say [food] is really hard and tastes expired, stuff like that."
Madison's essay was more proposal-based, about how she'd like to see a new dog park built in Keene, particularly in Ashuelot River Park.
"I have a dog, [Teddy], and we got a new puppy, [Annie], but before we got a new dog Teddy was lonely and I felt like he needed friends," Bullock said.
She said she hopes to be a kindergarten teacher someday and enjoys reading and math
Later in the afternoon, the two co-mayors explored the Keene's public works and police departments. They retired their duties each with a bang of the gavel at Thursday night's City Council meeting.
"I hope that [the kids] understand that your city government has a lot of different functions and that there's a lot we have to do to make sure the quality of life in Keene is really high," Hansel said while at Luca's. "They got to meet our city employees that sometimes go unrecognized but are incredibly good at their jobs and deserve all the recognition and praise they can get."
