After announcing he will not seek re-election, Keene Mayor George Hansel said Monday he is not ruling out the possibility that he could pursue elective office in the future.
“For me, running for office has always been about serving the people, and if I’m the right person with the right experience at the right time, I’m happy to step up and do that,” said Hansel, who is in his second two-year term as mayor after four years as a city councilor.
Hansel, 37, is a Republican who has twice been elected to lead a highly Democratic city.
His moderate credentials may have worked against him last September, when he narrowly lost the Republican primary for the U.S. House of Representatives in New Hampshire’s 2nd Congressional District.
Robert Burns of Pembroke, an ardent supporter of former president Donald Trump, won that primary but lost by 13 percentage points to incumbent Democrat Annie Kuster of Hopkinton in the general election.
Hansel, who was endorsed by Republican Gov. Chris Sununu, has blamed “Democratic meddling” for contributing to his defeat.
His was one of the races in which Democratic groups spent money to boost far-right Republican primary candidates, like Burns, who were viewed as being vulnerable to Democratic candidates in general election races.
But Hansel said the situation has not soured him on political campaigns.
“Politics is a rough business,” he said. “I don’t think that would come as a surprise to anyone. It’s just the way things work. I really believe that if you’re well-intentioned and good-hearted and continue on in an honorable way that you’ll be rewarded.
“Sometimes when you lose you really win because a new opportunity comes along that you wouldn’t have had otherwise.”
In 2014, prior to serving on the City Council, Hansel lost a close race for state representative to the Democratic incumbent, Cynthia Chase.
Hansel is vice president and co-owner of his family’s business, Filtrine Manufacturing in Keene, which makes chillers used in cooling medical equipment.
“I’m busy at the family business, and there’s some other things I’m exploring that I can’t really get into, but I’ll definitely have plenty to keep me busy,” he said of his plans after his term ends in November.
During his time as mayor, Hansel has worked on the problems of homelessness and the sparsity of workforce housing.
He was appointed by Sununu to the state’s Council on Housing Stability, which issued a report calling for New Hampshire to add 13,500 units of housing by 2024.
He has worked for the renovation and weatherization of older homes and to boost neighborhoods through a program by the city and Southwestern Community Services that he said has raised more than $1 million to improve struggling areas near downtown.
He said he has also endeavored to reduce municipal debt in Keene.
“I feel like we’re in a more stable footing financially with the city,” he said.
Hansel also said one of his big priorities as mayor has been to boost economic development.
The primary for Keene’s municipal elections is scheduled for Oct. 3. The general election is set for Nov. 7. Filing for municipal elections begins Aug. 16, according to the City Clerk’s Office. The deadline for candidates filing by paying a $2 fee for city council positions, and $5 for mayoral candidates, is Sept. 5. For candidates who file for free by gathering 50 petitions, the deadline is Sept. 8. All municipal elections in Keene are nonpartisan.
