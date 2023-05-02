20230502-LOC-ZBASOLAR-1

Two parcels of land near Keene's Goose Pond, where Glenvale's solar project would be installed, are located northwest of the intersection of Route 9 and Route 10. 

 Hannah Schroeder / Sentinel Staff

Keene’s Zoning Board of Adjustment granted a pair of variances to Glenvale Solar’s proposed 240-acre solar installation near Goose Pond on Monday.

Hunter Oberst can be reached at 355-8546, or hoberst@keenesentinel.com.

