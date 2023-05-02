Keene’s Zoning Board of Adjustment granted a pair of variances to Glenvale Solar’s proposed 240-acre solar installation near Goose Pond on Monday.
The Boston-based company’s solar facility would be located on two privately owned properties near Gilsum Road. The project’s early design includes 50 megawatts worth of solar panels and 50 megawatts of electric battery storage. The two parcels, owned by DLC Spofford, LLC, of Stuart, Fla. and Platts Lott, LLC, of West Swanzey, are 178 acres and 302 acres, respectively.
Glenvale needs the ZBA’s approval for the variances because the facility would be a solar system greater than 20 continuous acres, which is the current size limit in the city’s zoning regulations.
The properties are currently occupied by forested land. According to Ari Jackson, director of development at Glenvale Solar, the project’s construction would require the removal of trees to make room for the facility.
The motions for both variances were carried with a 3-1 vote. Chairman Joseph Hoppock, and board members Michael Welsh and Joshua Gorman voted in the affirmative, while Richard Clough voted against. Vice Chairwoman Jane Taylor recused herself from voting as she is a trustee of the Monadnock Conservancy, which owns abutting property.
According to the company’s application to ZBA, the Keene Meadow Solar Station “will generate enough energy to power 14,000 New Hampshire homes and avoid CO2 emissions equal to that sequestered by 88,000 acres of forest,” within its first year of operation.
Glenvale Solar’s project proposal indicates that construction will begin in 2026.
“Achieving this level of CO2 offset and power generation while meeting the 20-acre limit imposed by the Keene Land Development Code would require permitting on multiple lots,” the company’s application reads. “Doing so would require more panels and a larger development footprint, have a greater impact on natural resources, affect more abutters, and necessitate more infrastructure for interconnection. These project inefficiencies would ultimately raise the price on the electricity generated.”
Jackson told a reporter in March that the company would be willing to participate in Keene’s community power plan and provide electricity to consumers at competitive rates.
Keene’s community power plan, expected to launch in June, will allow the city — rather than a utility — to source electricity for local consumers and seek lower-cost or greener options. It was recently announced that Keene’s plan will have a standard electric rate for eligible customers about 8 cents cheaper than Eversource’s default rate of 20.22 cents per kilowatt hour.
Glenvale also argued in its application to the ZBA that a solar facility of this magnitude would help Keene reach its goal of transitioning to complete renewable sources by 2030.
“To meet the lofty goals approved in the resolution and further detailed in Keene’s clean energy plan, projects of a utility-grade scale will need to be permitted.”
Last spring, wetland scientists began an on-site review of natural resources, and completed a vernal pool survey and preliminary wetland assessment of the proposed project site. Vernal pools are seasonal wetlands that serve as habitat to plant life and animals, according to the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency.
The site’s presence of wetlands and the limited access to roads as well as water and sewer systems make it challenging for typical development projects, Glenvale Solar wrote in the application, but make it ideal for a solar facility.
“The proposed project will not require an extensive road network nor municipal sewer or water services,” the application reads. “The Project will not put any demands on the school system or municipal services, but it will pay substantial economic dividends to the City.”
According to the proposal, Glenvale Solar is working with local experts to ensure the project meets the highest standards of stormwater management and minimizes impacts to natural resources. The project team is also consulting with the N.H. Fish and Game Department to conduct a wildlife habitat assessment of the proposed site.
Glenvale Solar chose the proposed project site through an extensive review of its characteristics — its proximity to two transmission corridors, minimal visual impact, low to moderate sloping terrain and no known presence of threatened species — that are compatible with solar development, the proposal states.
Eli Leino, an attorney representing Glenvale Solar, told board members that hypothetically the zoning standards for solar development could be met by subdividing the property into 30- to 40-acre lots, each with a 20 acre installation, but he said that would likely result in a more expansive facility with more disruption to the land.
Jackson added that keeping the installation across two parcels would be more efficient and contribute to delivering cheaper electricity to customers.
“To pursue a larger project, you’re both able to get more energy generation out of a smaller foot print as well as have fewer interconnections, which all contributes to reducing the cost of electricity,” he said.
Gorman also argued that subdividing the parcels to meet the existing zoning codes might lead to further environmental disruption.
“Fair to say that not only is it not equitable but it would probably have more impact to whatever biodiversity exists in this area,” he said. “At the end of the day you’ll have more roads, more infrastructure, more impact on the natural surroundings.”
Several members of the public expressed opposition to the project. Keene resident Eloise Clark, a member of the conservation commission, wrote a letter to the zoning board in March outlining why she thinks the facility might not be a good idea.
“This is an enormous, industrial scale development in the rural district,” she wrote. “Allowing a development of this scale would set the precedent for other areas of the Rural District to be developed, perhaps with less desirable industries. Once the precedent is set, the door will be opened to other developments.”
Clark also wrote that solar development would be better suited for waste areas such as the former Kingsbury Corp. site, or in commercial parking lots, which she noted “sit half full of vehicles.”
Bob King, a Keene resident, expressed a similar opinion to Clark, stating that he doesn’t think a large scale solar project is ideal for rural areas.
“I commend you for your vision and for suggesting large scale solar, I just think that putting it in the middle of a forest which happens to be in a prime conservation focal area is just not the right site,” he said. “Protecting our forests is key.”
Ryan Owens, executive director of the Keene-based nonprofit Monadnock Conservancy, argued that Glenvale Solar’s proposal fails to uphold the intent of Keene zoning laws, which he said aim to limit solar projects to preserve nature and wildlife.
“Had the ordinance not intended to limit the footprint of solar development, it would not have included such a limit,” he said.
In response to the public’s concerns, Leino reiterated that the properties are privately owned and that subdividing the project to meet current zoning standards would cause an “awful lot of disruption.”
According to Glenvale Solar’s application, one of the reasons the site was chosen was due to the minimal visual impact it would have on surrounding areas. After the meeting, Jackson told a reporter the facility likely won’t be visible from the shores of Goose Pond.
With the variances granted, Glenvale Solar wrote in its application that the company can begin working on an updated project design and a site plan for the planning board to review at some point in the future.
