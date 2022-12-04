20221205-LOC-Girl Scouts

Leah, left, and Kara Frost, right, who both recently received the Silver Award, have been Girl Scouts since they were in kindergarten and hope to stay in the organization until they graduate from high school.

 Courtesy of the Frost family

After more than eight years of working in the community to make a better world, Keene twins Kara and Leah Frost each recently earned recognition from the Girl Scouts of the Green and White Mountains.

Jamie Browder can be reached at 352-1234 ext. 1427 or jbrowder@keenesentinel.com

Tags






(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.