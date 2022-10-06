The Keene Public Library and Keene's Human Rights Committee are partnering for the city's third Indigenous Peoples' Day to host an educational event with a focus on the region's history and its native Abenaki inhabitants.
Although this year's Indigenous Peoples' Day is Monday, Keene's event is scheduled for Wednesday, Oct. 12, at 6 p.m. at the library on Winter Street. It will also be broadcast on Facebook Live, and anyone interested can sign up on the event page.
The free presentation will be led by Suzie O'Bomsawin, assistant executive director and human resources officer at the Abenakis of Odanak Council, and Joyce Heywood, the great-granddaughter of Israel and Mary Sadoques of Keene, according to the city's website.
The Abenaki family settled in the Elm City in the late 19th century, Margaret Bruhac, an anthropology professor at the University of Pennsylvania, wrote in a 2006 article. Israel started a tannery, and also furnished ash splints for the Keene Chair Co., while Mary was a master basketmaker. Their daughter, Elizabeth Mary Sadoques, was one of the first Native women to receive a nursing degree in the United States.
Per the Odanak Council website, Odanak is an Abenaki reserve in Quebec, Canada.
"O’Bomsawin will join virtually to give a historical perspective of the traditional use and occupation of the Abenaki on the land that is now Vermont and New Hampshire," an online notice for Keene's event states. "Joyce Heywood will share stories and discuss the history of the Sadoques family and how it intersects with this area and provides insights into the complex account of the Abenaki people."
O'Bomsawin and Heywood's presentation is expected to also shine a light on present-day Abenaki people in the region.
Indigenous Peoples' Day is a holiday that aims to celebrate Native populations across the United States, according to the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill. It serves as an alternative to Columbus Day — honoring Christopher Columbus — which was first celebrated in San Francisco in 1868 and became a federal holiday in 1971.
However, Columbus and his men's enslavement, exploitation and sexual abuse of Indigenous people led to a national movementto scrap the explorer’s name and instead celebrate the Native people who were victimized by European colonization and criticize colonialism itself.
Last year, Joe Biden became the first president to formally recognize the holiday.
The Keene City Council voted to make the switch to marking Indigenous Peoples' Day in February 2020.
Other New Hampshire communities that recognize the holiday include Durham, Hopkinton, Dover, Concord and Portsmouth.
Brattleboro began marking Indigenous Peoples' Day in 2017 and announced in a news release Wednesday that all town offices will be closed Monday and metered parking will be free.
