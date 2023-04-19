With the June launch of Keene's community power plan approaching, the city will host a pair of public meetings to get the word out on this program, which aims to help consumers save money on their electricity while also affording more renewable options.
The first meeting is scheduled for this coming Tuesday from 6-7:30 p.m. in the Keene Public Library's Heberton Hall. The next meeting is slated for May 2 at City Hall.
Power customers who want to opt out of Keene's plan must do so before May 15, according to the city's website. This can be done by returning an opt-out card, which the city sent to residents on April 12, by calling the city's power supplier Direct Energy or by submitting an opt-out form at KeeneCommunityPower.com.
May 15 is also the deadline for people to select their desired plan, Senior Planner Mari Brunner said. Customers will be able to switch their plan after the program launches without any fees or penalties.
A community power arrangement works through a municipal government or collective, instead of a utility company, sourcing electricity for local consumers. The municipality has more control over the power supply, enabling it to seek lower-cost or greener options. A utility continues to maintain transmission lines and deliver the electricity.
Keene's plan, which the City Council adopted in May 2021, includes a standard rate for eligible customers that shaves off about 8 cents from Eversource's default rate of 20.22 cents per kilowatt hour.
Once the program launches, residents will have four electricity options to choose from, each at varying price points, according to the city's website. Eversource customers will be automatically enrolled in Keene's Local Green option, with a rate of 11.470 cents per kilowatt hour. Under this option, 33 percent of a customer's electricity will be sourced from renewable generation.
For 12.050 cents per kilowatt hour, customers can get 50 percent renewable energy, and for 13.900 cents, customers can get 100 percent renewable energy. Keene Community Power also includes a basic plan with no renewables at 11.100 cents per kilowatt hour.
Brunner said she thinks community power will help Keene reach its goal for all power used in the city to be from renewable sources by 2030.
"So this program is kind of what we're banking on to get us to that goal," she said. "What we can do is offer this program, which has competitive rates and hopefully encourages as many people in the city as possible to participate."
By the end of the decade, Brunner said the city aims to make the 100-percent renewable option the default plan for customers.
"Whether or not we get there is going to depend on what happens in the market and how much renewable energy gets developed in our region."
The Elm City isn't alone in developing one of these plans. Swanzey and Marlborough went out to bid for power alongside Keene, entering into an agreement with Standard Power and Good Energy. The two towns will offer the same rates as Keene and will also implement their programs in June.
Swanzey residents who wish to opt out will need to do so before May 20th, said Julius Peel, land use zoning coordinator.
A town official with Marlborough wasn't immediately reachable Wednesday.
Meanwhile, Harrisville, Peterborough and Walpole have joined seven other Granite State communities affiliated with the Community Power Coalition of New Hampshire, which announced a rate of 15.8 cents per kilowatt hour last month, N.H. Public Radio reported. Those communities expect to launch their plans in May.
According to Donald Kreis, New Hampshire's consumer advocate, community power plans have been a long time coming.
"I think community power might be the thing that at long last finally secures, through residential utility customers, the benefits of restructuring the electric industry," Kreis told The Sentinel Wednesday, emphasizing the draw of these power plans being collectively managed by communities. "Therefore a community power program should be accountable to you and you should trust it to act in your best interest."
