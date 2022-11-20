20221121-LOC-KSC donation

Keene State College alumnus Vincent D. Russell has donated $1 million to his alma mater to assist with the costs associated with providing a liberal arts education, which the former field director for the American Federation of Teachers called life-changing.

 Courtesy

More than 70 years after graduating, a Keene State College alumnus with a love for education has gifted his alma mater $1 million, the college said in a news release Friday.

Ryan Spencer can be reached at 352-1234, extension 1412, or rspencer@keenesentinel.com. Follow him on Twitter at @rspencerKS

Tags






(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.