Keene city staff are proposing a $67.9 million operating budget for the 2023-24 fiscal year, with an estimated $27,808,122 to be raised through taxes.
The budget for the next fiscal year, which begins on July 1, went before the City Council's Finance, Organization and Personnel Committee Thursday night.
The $67,881,358 budget is up about 4.4 percent over this year's $65,006,168. The city tax rate is expected to increase by 3.4 percent, or about 43 cents, which would bring the new proposed tax rate to $12.74 per $1,000 in assessed property value.
In an email to The Sentinel, City Manager Elizabeth Dragon explained there are a variety of factors driving the rise in taxes.
"This year between the increasing costs of projects and operational supplies (an after effect of Covid and strained supply chains), inflationary cost impacts, and the increasing need for staffing to keep up with department/service demands- the city’s portion of the rate is proposed to increase," she wrote.
Dragon added that 23 cents of the overall 43 cent increase to the tax rate is due to the expense of hiring four firefighters, a decision approved by city councilors last month. This was essential, she said, to maintain the needed minimum staffing levels in the fire department of 10 firefighters.
In her email, Dragon also noted that utility, heating and electricity expenses are up nearly $1,000 from last year, contributing to the overall budgetary expenditures.
The city’s general fund, Keene’s primary account for most of its functions and departments, is expected to be $47,736,757, which is a 4.7 percent increase from $45,595,760 this year.
According to the budget proposal, the two most costly departments would be the fire and police departments.
The budget calls for $8,573,001 to be raised for the fire department, a 9.8 percent increase over what councilors approved last year. Earmarked for police is $8,423,467, a jump of 1.9 percent from the current year's budget.
Not far behind, is the $8,350,768 to be allocated to the fund for capital projects, representing a nearly 50 percent surge over the amount of $5,679,977 approved last year.
Thursday marked the beginning of the FOP Committee's weeks-long process of reviewing the proposed budget before making recommendations on May 25. The full City Council vote on the budget will follow on June 15, after which it will be adopted.
A public hearing for the budget is scheduled for June 1, at 7 p.m. at City Hall.
