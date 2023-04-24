Keene staff are “cautiously optimistic” about the city’s chances of opening both of its public pools this summer but are still seeking more lifeguards to make that happen, according to Andy Bohannon, parks, recreation and facilities director.
Thirteen have already been hired, six of whom are waiting to be trained and certified this weekend, according to Bohannon.
To be comfortable, he’d like to have 16 people on staff, although the pools have been able to open — with occasional closures — with 14.
He expects the pools at Robin Hood Park in East Keene and at Wheelock Park in West Keene to open for the season sometime after June 14.
“As we know, sometimes not everyone can pass, but we hope they can,” Bohannon said of the new hires seeking certification. “We’re greatly appreciative that the Cheshire County budget has supported lifeguard training for all municipalities.”
Without enough lifeguards to staff both pools, Keene kept the one at Robin Hood Park closed in 2021, but was able to open it, along with the one at Wheelock Park, for last year’s season. Keene’s staffing challenges were part of a nationwide lifeguard shortage that was exacerbated by the COVID-19 pandemic. Reasons include the cost and time commitment of certification, and in 2021, fewer college students in the area due to travel restrictions.
The earliest someone can be a lifeguard in any state is 15, according to the American Red Cross.
As part of a workforce development initiative that launched last June, Cheshire County reimburses the cost of training for each person who earns lifeguard certification and is hired by a local city or town.
Bohannon described the expense of certification — $325 to $374, depending on where people go — as a heavy upfront cost.
“Hopefully, for us, by taking care of the certification fee, people will be like, ‘Yeah, this is a fun job that we want to be a part of, and I can get reimbursed,’ ” he said.
Bohannon said Keene has also been able to attract lifeguards by raising the pay from $8-10 per hour to $14-15, depending on experience and duties.
He said staff are also reconsidering scheduling and operations.
“We are currently working on and realize that as a municipal pool open seven days a week, that creates a high burnout of staff if you don’t have adequate staff numbers,” he said. “So, we’re taking that into consideration and looking at ... how we may reconfigure pool operations.”
He said it’s possible there will be days this summer that one pool will be open, and the other will be closed. Staff are also rethinking swim-lesson timeframes to help keep lifeguards from getting burned out.
If, due to staffing levels, the city needs to alternate the two pools’ days of operation this year, it will be on a consistent schedule, according to Bohannon, who added that the priority is having enough staffing to run the pools safely, not just to meet a minimum requirement. To find out if one or both pools will be closed, people can check the city’s social media or website.
Bohannon said the parks and rec department tries to make Keene’s pools a fun work environment that people love being at, especially if it’s their first job.
Even if it is able to bring 16 lifeguards aboard, he said the city would hire more if possible, which would afford staff more days off.
“It’s a very rewarding job and a lot of fun,” he said. “You get to be outside, interacting with the public and peers. It’s just a great summer job that can provide you with a lot of different skills later in life that can lead to your success.”
Those interested in becoming a lifeguard can apply on the city of Keene’s website.
