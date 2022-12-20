As plans for Keene's new skate park progress, designs show a facility smaller than some skaters had hoped for, but one that's still generating excitement among the local skating community.
Jason Turner, a 51-year old Peterborough resident and skateboarder for about 30 years, said he was pleased with the variety of park features he saw at during a presentation at a public meeting with the park's designer last week.
"It'll be a fully functioning concrete pour [skate park] with everything everyone voted for in the survey," he said, referring to a form the city distributed earlier this year. "We've got handrails, hubbas, quarter pipes, a horseshoe bowl and a spine ramp."
Turner, a member of the Keene Skate Group, said he thinks the park will provide a good mix of flat, street-style skating as well as transition skating, when skaters go from flat ground to ramps and bowls.
About 20 people attended last Wednesday's meeting at the Keene Recreation Center, according to Andy Bohannon, the city's Parks, Recreation and Facilities Director said that at the meeting. At the meeting, Charlie Wilkins — a professional skateboarder and designer with Spohn Ranch, the design and construction firm the city hired for the project — presented an initial concept for the long-awaited park and collected feedback from attendees.
Turner said some meeting attendees expressed confusion because they expected a 15,000-square-foot skating facility but were shown something much smaller.
Bohannon said Tuesday that while plans for the recently acquired property at 160 Water St. show 15,000 square feet of space for the new park, the skate group's funds can only pay for an 8,000-square-foot skating area.
"That's our designated space for the skate park," he said. "We'll be able to expand should more funding become available."
According to Bohannon, the former skate park on Gilbo Avenue is about 9,200 square feet. He added that the park, built in 1997, is in disrepair and its construction materials, primarily sheet metal and wood, are not ideal.
"The community is going to get a great facility, well designed with plenty of input from the public," he said. "If we're able to add to it, we can through additional fundraising. But I don't think anyone will be disappointed with the result."
Despite a smaller facility, Turner said the new skate park should be a major upgrade over the old one.
"It would be like a 200 percent improvement," he said. "The kids that did attend the meeting were all smiles."
At an earlier meeting in October, representatives of the Los Angeles-based Spohn Ranch met with members of the skate group and the public to discuss concepts for the revamped park, Bohannon said. He added that 37 people attended the Oct. 19 meeting and an additional 67 responses were submitted to an online survey afterward.
The Keene Skate Group, which took up the fundraising effort for the park about four years ago, has amassed nearly $250,000, Bohannon said.
The group has received some significant donations over the years, including a $10,000 contribution from the Tony Hawk Foundation in 2019. The city donated another $25,000 in October 2021, when the group presented the Council with $200,000 toward the project.
Turner, who lived in Keene for about 25 years before moving to Peterborough 11 years ago, said he would skate at the Gilbo Avenue park nearly every day until he noticed its deterioration about 8 years after its initial construction.
"I just ended up [driving] an hour and a half to two hours to go to bigger parks," he said. "When I lived in Keene I'd rather drive two hours than five minutes."
The skate park on Gilbo Avenue is now owned by Growers Outlet LLC. In September, the city exchanged that parcel for the one on Water Street and paid $150,000 in money from unspent funds in last year’s city budget, City Manager Elizabeth Dragon told The Sentinel.
Bohannon said construction on the new skate park is slated to begin in the spring.
