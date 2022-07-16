A longtime Keene transportation company has fully split in recent months, becoming two distinct shuttle and charter bus companies which have both moved to North Swanzey under separate ownership.
Thomas Transportation, formerly headquartered on Route 12, is now next door to Dillant-Hopkins Airport on Route 32 and offers shuttles to and from airports and events. Company founder Ed Thomas of Swanzey said he sold this side of the business to Kyle Kenney and Melissa Bassingthwaite in March 2020.
Kenney, who also serves as vice president, declined to respond to a list of questions by email Tuesday but said the shuttle company has been fully operational in its new Swanzey office since mid-June.
“We are very pleased with our new location and are happy to be able to serve the Monadnock Region as well as the greater Northeast region,” Kenney said in an email.
The new Thomas Transportation is in a multi-tenant office building at 217 Old Homestead Highway (Route 32). It offers shuttle services to major New England and Northeast region airports including Manchester-Boston Regional Airport, LaGuardia Airport in New York City and Newark Liberty International Airport in New Jersey, according to the company’s website.
Frank Dobisky, sales manager for the current Thomas Transportation and previously a driver and sales manager for the charter portion of the original business, said the company is also offering shuttles for school and private events, with customers able to reserve shuttles for any hour of a day or any day of the week.
“[We took] a group of people this Wednesday to the Neil Diamond musical in Boston, taking them to dinner first,” he said. “[We have] a fleet of vans, sedans and we just acquired a Ford Expedition, so we’ve got a good number of vehicles.”
Meanwhile, charter buses are now run through independent business Thomas Charters, which has its main corporate office just up the road. Thomas said he spun this service off from the shuttle service in 2019, with Kenney handling day-to-day operations while Thomas owned it in the background.
But soon thereafter the pandemic greatly reduced demand for charter buses because of canceled trips and tours.
“We had close to 150 day trips and tours but only two actually went,” Thomas said. “We lost probably 50 percent of all of our trips [and] 85 to 90 percent of all of our tours. We’d been running between 25 to 50 percent since the beginning of 2020.”
Then, in May, he began talks with Douglass Baker, a 30-year veteran of the charter-bus industry who lives in Erving, Mass., about selling Thomas Charters.
Baker said Thomas sold him two 56-passenger motorcoaches after ending new reservations for charters toward the end of May, and the two started negotiations in June. Baker said they closed the deal on June 24.
“Over the course of about four weeks, we put together a deal where I took over Thomas Charters [and] ... his two newest motorcoaches which he got just before COVID,” Baker said. “It was a no-brainer for me as he’d been in the [charter] business for a long time, got a lot of contacts, a lot of industry friends and a lot of customers he built relationships with over the years.”
Thomas said his charter service was thriving in 2019, making “between 125 and 150” tours from the beginning of May to the end of October and peaking with a fleet of seven motorcoaches. Now, he says he plans to retire once he sells the company’s former headquarters at 93 Monadnock Highway (Route 12) and the remaining motorcoaches.
“It was sad to see the business shut down ... but really with the financial limits we had in front of us we didn’t have much to risk,” he said. “I was planning on retiring and moving to South Carolina this year.”
Despite the challenges of recent years, Baker said he feels the future is bright for motorcoach charters, naming people resuming wedding trips as an example of how business is picking back up as the world attempts to return to a post-pandemic way of life. So, when he had the chance to buy the charter portion of Thomas Transportation, he jumped on it.
Baker had just left a position with Travel Kuz, a charter bus service based in Gill, Mass., when he began talks with Thomas about the deal. He noted it’s his first time running his own charter service.
“I’ll be 54 this year and I was actually looking to slow down a little bit, but then I looked at myself in the mirror and said, ‘This is who I am and it’s what I do,’ “ Baker said. “Here’s an opportunity that a lot of people don’t get.”
He said the company made its first official trip on July 1 when it picked up a number of Greek students participating in a summer program in Keene.
Thomas Charters is headquartered at 153 Old Homestead Highway, with a satellite office in Vernon, Vt., at 2533 Fort Bridgman Road, which Baker said acts as a storage property for his two motorcoaches. He said the company will serve all of New England, the Northeast and beyond, with rates to be determined per each individual charter booking.
“We’ll go anywhere — that’s what motorcoaches are designed to do,” he said. “We’ll go coast-to-coast if we ever get the buses to do it.”
He said he wants to keep the total fleet capped at three or four buses as he aims to stay a small company. Regardless of any future growth, he said he intends to keep Ed Thomas’ name in the business and is already partnering with Thomas Transportation even though the two businesses are separate.
“I considered changing the name, but Ed put a lot of years into that; he’s been doing charter buses and transportation services for years and got a good reputation of doing things right,” Baker said. “And with Thomas Transportation we work closely together, and we’re going to continue to work closely together. If their guests need bigger buses, [Thomas Transportation] calls me.”
For Thomas, he said Baker’s outlook cements his confidence that he handed his charter business off to the right buyer.
“[Baker is] probably the only experienced person in the area ... capable of handling professional charter tours,” Thomas said. “I wanted to make sure that anybody who did take it over had the ability to operate professionally and kept the name in good graces.”
