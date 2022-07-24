20210911-LOC-Spectrum

The new Keene location of Spectrum Internet is at 443 West St.

 Courtesy

Following complaints from more than 25 Keene residents regarding Spectrum's cable and internet service, Randy L. Filiault, city councilor at-large, is asking Keene's mayor and City Council to request Spectrum representatives to address these concerns.

