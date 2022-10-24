Swanzey officials and residents meet last Tuesday at Whitcomb Hall to discuss potential work on Winchester Street between the Route 101 roundabout in Keene and the Market Basket entrance in Swanzey. The city is hosting a similar meeting Tuesday evening at the Keene Public Library.
Keene officials are inviting residents, business owners and commuters to a listening sessionTuesday evening on a project to improve the lower Winchester Street corridor.
The event is scheduled for 6 p.m. in Cohen Hall at the Keene Public Library at 60 Winter St. and will provide a forum for the public to share their thoughts and influence the future vision for the corridor, which extends from the existing roundabout at Route 101 in Keene to the Market Basket entrance in Swanzey,Public Works Director Kürt Blomquist said.
The meeting will consist of a brief presentation followed by small group discussions focused on the current problems and opportunities along the corridor, according to a meeting notice from the city.
Blomquist said Monday the event will be hosted by a consultant, McFarland Johnson, a Concord-based construction engineering company, that will be collecting input.
The session is part of a study that Keene is conducting in partnership with the Town of Swanzey, which hosted a similar session last Tuesday at Whitcomb Hall, garnering a crowd of around 30 people, Blomquist said.
Possible improvements to the corridor include updated crosswalks and bicycle lanes, better curb cuts and access to the corridor from intersecting roads, and repairing the bridge over nearby Ash Swamp Brook, according to Blomquist.
He added that these improvements have been a long time coming for this stretch of Winchester Street.
"It really hasn't been touched since the rotary was built in the mid-50s," he said. "It's an opportunity to make travel more efficient."
