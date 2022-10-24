20221025-LOC-Listening Session

Swanzey officials and residents meet last Tuesday at Whitcomb Hall to discuss potential work on Winchester Street between the Route 101 roundabout in Keene and the Market Basket entrance in Swanzey. The city is hosting a similar meeting Tuesday evening at the Keene Public Library.

 Courtesy of the City of Keene

Keene officials are inviting residents, business owners and commuters to a listening session Tuesday evening on a project to improve the lower Winchester Street corridor.

