Continuing toward its goal for 100 percent of electricity in the city to come from renewable sources by 2030, Keene flipped the switch on a new 3,584-panel solar array at the wastewater treatment plant Thursday.
City officials were joined by U.S. Sen. Maggie Hassan, D-N.H., and Ashuelot River Hydro, Inc., the owner and operator of the 1.36-megawatt solar project, on 420 Airport Road in North Swanzey.
"Today we move [one] step closer to achieving the city council's ambitious energy goals," City Manager Elizabeth Dragon said in an email, referring to the 2019 renewable-energy resolution.
Combined with the existing 643-kilowatt solar array on the roof of the Keene public works and police departments on Marlboro Street, the city will now be generating an estimated 2.4 million kilowatt hours of clean energy per year, according to a news release from ReVision Energy, a New England-based solar company that installed both arrays. The aggregated power from the solar arrays is enough to offset a majority of Keene's municipal electricity needs, they said.
Duncan Watson, the city's assistant public works director, said the new project will prove economically beneficial, as Eversource, Keene's default power utility, is looking to double its electric rates.
"The solar array will be a hedge against that inflationary pressure of energy costs," Watson said. "It's one of those projects that's proven itself economically, and the environmental benefits are great."
According to a recent report from Eversource, New Hampshire energy prices are at an all-time high this summer, and it announced customers can expect their energy-service rate to jump from about 11 cents per kilowatt hour to 22 cents on Aug. 1.
Liberty Utilities, meanwhile, filed a proposal with the state Public Utilities Commission in June to double its residential electricity rate, effective Aug. 1.
Whereas Liberty now charges 11.11 cents per kilowatt hour, the company is planning to charge 22.23 cents, which would increase monthly electric bills by 47 percent.
"It is more important than ever before that we stabilize our energy costs and become less reliant on the grid for power," Dragon, Keene's city manager, wrote. "Projects like this one ... increase our resiliency by creating our own locally sourced renewable economy."
According to ReVision, local investors paid the upfront cost, and the solar farm was financed by Ashuelot River Hydro, headquartered at 42 Hurricane Road. The city will pay for the power generated from the solar panels each month at a rate less than utility-provided power.
Bob King, president of Ashuelot River Hydro, said in the news release he's proud to see the city taking strides to meet the community's growing energy needs.
"With heat waves, floods and hurricanes imposing ever higher tolls and with the cost of fossil fuels going through the roof, Keene is proving that we can power a clean and sustainable future with abundant homegrown renewables like solar," he said.
Construction began on the solar array in 2019, and it will be maintained by ReVision electricians for the remainder of the power-purchase agreement, five years.
Dan Weeks, vice president of business development at ReVision Energy, said in the news release that the company is honored to continue its partnership with Keene.
"This landmark solar project demonstrates both fiscal and environmental responsibility and will inspire other communities to become energy self-sufficient in the face of rising energy costs," he said.
Watson added that while the new solar array is a step in the right direction, the work isn't done.
"Keene needs to be urgently doing a lot more of this to mitigate the impacts we can expect from climate change," he said. "Renewables are the only path forward for us to be safe from a problematic future."
