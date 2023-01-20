Amid a mounting scarcity in housing, Keene’s ad-hoc Housing Stability Committee released a report in December identifying next steps for the city to cut down on homelessness and help boost the regional housing stock.
These recommendations range from highlighting accessible housing options in Keene to exploring funding possibilities to incentivize the development of more homes.
The report, presented to members of the City Council’s Planning, Licenses and Development Committee, went before the full council at its meeting Thursday. The 14-page document points out that Keene, like communities across the state and nation, is experiencing a serious housing shortage with low vacancy and increasing rental rates.
Councilors took no action on the report, other than to accept it as informational. Mayor George Hansel emphasized Thursday that the council was not adopting anything in the report, but said it could inform future proposals.
“This gives the staff something to go on so they can bring things forward to you [councilors],” he said.
According to N.H. Housing, the rental vacancy rate in Cheshire County for a two-bedroom apartment was 0.6 percent as of 2022, whereas in a healthy market, it would be 5 percent.
The N.H. Fiscal Policy Institute reported that a shortage of housing in the state has dramatically hiked prices of single-family homes in recent years. From 2017 to 2022, the median price rose from $244,900 to $440,000, about 80 percent.
The median sale price for single-family homes in Cheshire County is around $330,000, according to an aggregation of online real estate listings.
“This directly affects the availability of stable, affordable housing for Keene individuals and families, and it impacts the opportunity to attract and retain workforce which is needed to sustain and grow the local economy,” the committee report states.
The ad-hoc committee of local officials, people who have experienced homelessness and housing agents first convened last May.
The report emphasizes that multifamily housing development provides the most promising opportunity to increase Keene’s housing options. According to the committee, the city has already begun reviewing zoning restrictions on residential development in Keene’s commerce district.
Among the city’s efforts in 2022 to expand residential development was a proposal councilors adopted in August to amend city codes to allow residential units above commercial buildings near downtown, as well as a proposed change to rural land use codes. The latter would reduce the minimum lot size for parcels within the rural district from 5 acres to 2, which city staff have said could create modest opportunities for market rate single-family homes.
That proposal was met by scrutiny from some Keene residents who argued it could spur rapid, urban development in an otherwise quiet part of the Elm City. The proposed change is still in the planning stages, according to recent PLD committee meeting minutes.
The report also highlights accessory dwelling units as a creative solution for housing needs that can maximize the use of existing structures. These developments are units or dwellings added to homeowners’ properties. Keene’s current regulations require no exceptions or special permission for ADUs; however, the committee recommended identifying any possible barriers — such as minimum square-footage and city water and sewer services — and reducing those to incentivize development.
On top of providing more living options in Keene, the committee stressed the importance of supporting those who are unhoused. The report recommends the city work with Keene Housing to inform the wider community about the federal housing choice voucher program, which provides housing assistance to families of low income.
Another recommendation from the committee is to implement safe parking programs to allow people without housing to live in their vehicles overnight at select locations.
During Thursday’s meeting, City Councilor Kate Bosley, chair of the PLD committee, said another discussion spurred by the report involves encouraging the city to work with Keene Housing to explore voucher opportunities to help individuals of low income who may be on the verge of being unhoused.
“There are lots of folks who are at a tipping point ... and I think it’s really important to have some attention put on those folks who are right on the edge who are already housed and we might be able to prevent from slipping into homelessness,” she said.
Mindy Cambiar, Hundred Nights’ executive director, told a Sentinel reporter earlier this month that homelessness has reached crisis levels in Keene and that more shelter is needed for those sleeping outdoors in freezing weather.
Construction on Hundred Nights’ new 48-bed, 15,180 square-foot shelter on Water Street began last April, and is expected to wrap up early this year, according to the organization’s website.
Committee members encouraged the city to explore housing development funds as an option to finance residential projects using a collaboration of local funding partners.
Discourse surrounding these funds has already taken root in the Monadnock Region, after a research team comprising representatives of local housing authorities, elected officials, people who have experienced housing insecurity and members of the Monadnock Interfaith Project formed in 2021 to draft a proposal. The fund would incentivize housing developers to build and price units at rates affordable for people earning less than 60 percent of the area median income ($64,686 in Cheshire County for a two-person household, per the most recent census).
City Councilor Bobby Williams thanked committee members Thursday for their report and the work they have done throughout the year.
“I’m very proud of the city that there has been this much support for the homeless population,” he said. “Homelessness in Keene is very much a housing problem. ... We now have a strategy in this document. It will take a lot more work to enact the different pieces, but I think we can do it. “
