City officials are seeking further input on plans for Keene's multimillion-dollar downtown infrastructure overhaul, as the project's steering committee is poised to vote on design concepts at its next meeting in December.
Mayor George Hansel, the committee's chairman, said Monday that the meeting scheduled for Dec. 13 will be the last in which committee members will discuss their preferences on the concepts for a rechristened downtown corridor. The plans then will go to the Municipal Services, Facilities and Infrastructure Committee either later in December or in January for a recommendation to city council, he said.
"I think we're narrowing in on a plan that will make sure the downtown serves community for next 30 years," Hansel said. "We've received multiple communications about adding electric vehicle infrastructure and bicycle infrastructure, wider sidewalks. We're hoping to create opportunities to make sure downtown stays vibrant."
The project, which Public Works Director Kürt Blomquist said in June carries an estimated cost of more than $7 million, would tear up Main Street and include upgrades to sewer and stormwater systems, broadband expansion and sidewalk upgrades. Construction would begin in 2023 and last through 2025.
Stantec, a Canadian-based engineering services company, is the city’s consultant and designers on the project. The city's website shows several concepts drafted by Stantec which showcase possible layouts for Main Street, Gilbo Avenue and Central Square.
Some of these plans include expanded green space, designated bike lanes, altered parking layouts and a shrunken roundabout to replace the one at Central Square.
Hansel said that at the committee's last meeting on November 15 they had planned to take a vote, but some members felt they needed additional time to review the concepts and hear from constituents.
The city has held presentations specifically designed to seek feedback on these plans, such as a public workshop in June. But some members of the committee think the group sorely needs further public input.
Randy Filiault, Councilor At-Large and member of the ad hoc downtown committee, said just over 40 people have made recommendations for the project through the committee, out of a population of about 23,000.
"I think the community should have more input," he said. "I bet 99.99 percent of the community has no idea that’s where we’re leaning towards."
Filiault said he thinks it's crucial that the public be more involved in the project before the design process is underway after a city council vote.
"This is a huge event," he said. "This will probably be one of the most major things we vote on. This is a major major project will affect the next 50 years of Keene."
One of the concepts for Central Square, which Filiault said the committee is eyeing would shrink the roundabout at Central Square and move it slightly south. The design also shows a large patch of green space that would extend outward from the northern side of the roundabout and restrict parking to Washington Street and Court Street, axing the spaces currently on Central Square like spots in front of The Stage restaurant and the United Church of Christ.
One of the plan options for Main Street would involve restricting traffic to one lane either way and installing protected bike lanes.
Filiault said that while he understands the desire from bicyclists to have dedicated lanes of travel, he thinks it shouldn't be a priority in a large infrastructure project, and more people need to weigh in on what is needed.
"I'm not saying it’s a bad proposal, but I don’t think we should be putting it forward based on a handful of people," he said.
Ward 2 councilor Mitch Greenwald, also a committee member, said he opposes plans which would take away vital parking spaces in downtown Keene, such as options that replace parking with green space or bicycle lanes. Greenwald, who owns Greenwald Realty, said his job on the committee has been to communicate with local business owners to relay their comments and concerns on the upcoming project.
"I will fight for every parking space downtown," he said. "This absolutely needs more public input. ... I absolutely feel that the public will be incensed when they figure out what’s gong on and I don't’ want the bulldozers to be out before people get involved."
The project, part of the city’s Capital Improvement Program, would primarily affect Main Street, stretching from Central Square south to the intersection of Water Street.
Blomquist has said many of the downtown sewer and water systems were built in the early 19th and 20th centuries, with only limited upgrades since then. While downtown water mains will be completely dug up and replaced, he said some sewer mains may only require a new lining, depending on their condition.
Some of the money for the project will come from the city's sewer fund and general fund, Blomquist has said, while officials are also seeking state grants and low-interest loans to cover other portions of the work.
Hansel noted that the focus of the project is on the planned upgrades to underground systems, but the group is seeking public input on how the city should look once that work is concluded.
"It has to happen because it needs to be replaced," he said. "This is an overdue infrastructure project and we’re going to open up the street. What we're really deciding here is what we’re putting back."
Concepts detailing the options committee members are considering are available at http://bit.ly/3TWDw1G.
The next meeting of the ad hoc committee, which consists of 12 city officials and local business leaders, is slated for Dec. 13 at 3 p.m. at City Hall. Hansel said these meetings are open to the public and attendees are given a chance to share their thoughts.
After the Committee's vote, the concepts would then be sent to the MSFI Committee to make a recommendation for City Council. After a city council vote, Hansel said the design process would begin.
