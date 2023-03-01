20230302-LOC-Central Square filer

Traffic passes through the circle at Keene’s Central Square on a Monday afternoon this past November.

 File photo by Hannah Schroeder / Sentinel Staff

Previously slated to break ground next spring, Keene's expansive downtown infrastructure project — set to go before city councilors Thursday — will likely be pushed back until 2025, city officials said Wednesday.

Hunter Oberst

