Child care, affordable housing for middle-class families and young adult retention in the workforce — those were the topics that consistently cropped up in a roundtable discussion with presidential candidate Marianne Williamson Monday morning.
The political hopeful, who's vying for the Democratic Party 2024 nomination, arrived at the Hampton Inn and Suites in Keene for an almost hour and a half meeting with twelve representatives from various organizations and businesses in the Monadnock Region.
Her visit makes her the first presidential candidate to visit the region — as part of a series of nonpartisan roundtable meetings facilitated by the Greater Monadnock Collaborative Regional Chamber of Commerce — to have a direct conversation about economic growth in the area.
Developing a "sustainable workforce" was one of the first discussion points, as Greater Monadnock Project Manager Julie Schoelzel shared with Williamson that much of the area working population is nearing retirement age.
"It's accelerating at a faster rate than we even thought a few years ago, or more people are retiring early," Schoelzel said. "[Young people] are [moving in], but we'd like that to be faster."
Many employers at the meeting indicated that they were struggling to attract new employees due to a lack of housing options in the area.
That's true of Swanzey-based Moore Nanotechnology Systems, whose President and CEO Mark Boomgarden, said applicants who declined jobs at his company seemed more interested in larger, urban environments.
"So, the kind of people who are wanting to do tech engineering tend to be more city people?" Williamson asked.
Boomgarden responded affirmatively and expressed that for the same reasons, the company also had to look outside the region for employees and physical space to expand its operations several years ago.
"We couldn't find a building here, and we can't recruit the people for our business to continue to grow," Boomgarden told Williamson. "... I have folks that I've hired two and a half years ago still living in apartments because they're trying to find affordable housing."
The term "affordable housing" can have different meanings depending on a potential homebuyer's economic background, a concern raised by Tom Moses, president of Keene-based Williams Construction Group.
"It doesn't mean the same as perhaps somebody professional at Cheshire Medical Center as [it does] a pharmacist," said Moses, who also serves as chairman of the Cheshire Career Center's Regional Advisory Committee.
Much like Boomgarden, Moses noted that the housing crisis has meant high school students from the area, who are soon to be entering the workforce, may look for jobs elsewhere.
Moses said past conversations he's had with Joshua Meehan, executive director of Keene Housing, revealed that the waitlist for lower-cost, inexpensive homes is now "measured in years."
"So many of them have told me, 'I can't find a job,' or, 'I can't find enough to afford housing, so I'm going to Massachusetts,' " Moses said.
"I hear it day in and day out, and I don't know what the answer is, but I'd love it if the federal government could help people like Josh Meehan, so he doesn't have a multi-year waiting list to find housing for people."
Williamson prodded at this point, noting that she's seen new housing built in other markets in the state like Concord and Manchester, and asked why the same isn't going on in the Monadnock Region.
One answer lies in the reluctance of existing residents in seeing new housing developments near them, Boomgarden said.
Todd Horner, the assistant director of the Southwest Region Planning Commission, added that towns in the region often have aging infrastructure not suitable for use with newly-built homes, which he referred to as an "invisible underbelly" of inadequate housing.
"I think the more general trend here is we're a rural region, and there are funding sources right now to support infrastructure improvement," Horner said. "But when you're a small community that has limited staff and is run primarily by volunteers, navigating the federal grants and knowing what's out there can be extremely challenging."
Housing shortages are also having a direct impact on child care offerings, according to Michael "Mick" Blume, director of development and community impact for the Keene Family YMCA.
He shared that the organization lost a staff member recently because of a rent increase, which resulted in the person having to relocate to their hometown in Connecticut.
This situation has created another kind of employee waitlist that's affecting what child care openings are available locally.
"We have one of the largest, if not the largest, child care facilities available to this community, but we don't have the staff to make it at full capacity," Blume said. "We have the ability to probably hold double the amount of kids we have, but we just don't have the staff for it."
Staffing gaps in child care are a central issue to the Cedarcrest Center for Children with Disabilities in Keene, whose president and CEO Jay Hayston speculated that large minimum rural lot sizes in towns surrounding the Elm City pose a barrier to building homes to accommodate staff the center needs.
But the bigger matter Hayston raised was that the Cedarcrest Center needs more financial backing to pay its nurses and nursing aides to support the 27 children they look after.
He took issue with employer-sponsored health insurance being a predominant means of securing health insurance for staff generally at companies, instead of more federally subsidized childcare spending taking precedence for programs like Cedarcrest.
"I'm tired of hearing about creative solutions for child care," Hayston said. "We just need more money to pay people."
After considering the accounts shared from various business sectors across the region, Williamson indicated an interest in pursuing subsidized child care, as well as policies like Medicare for All, guaranteed housing and a guaranteed living wage as part of her political campaign.
"I'm hearing a story that is actually very typical of what I hear all over this country, and it's a larger story than just what's going in New Hampshire, or what's going on in Oregon or what's going on in Texas," Williamson said.
The candidate was asked about her interest in enacting a wealth tax and how that would be applied to high-income individuals.
She noted part of that would involve repealing the nearly $2 trillion Tax Cuts and Jobs Act signed into law by President Donald Trump in 2017, which reduced the corporate tax rate from 35 percent to 21 percent. The tax created a "vacuum cleaner" of income for middle-class Americans, Williamson said.
"If someone has $50 million in the bank, I have no problem saying, 'I'd like 2 percent please;' it will not affect your day," Williamson said. "None of us should have a problem saying to someone with a billion dollars in assets, 'Could we please have another 1 percent?' "
Greater Monadnock President and CEO Luca Paris said Williamson's meeting seemed well-received by regional business officials, and that he's working with Franklin Pierce University among other organizations to secure meetings with future presidential candidates.
