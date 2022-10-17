"It's a celebration of who we all are and what we're going through," said Keene Mutual Aid Anna McGuiness about Sunday's Festival of Neighbors event. "We want people to view the unhoused as any other neighbor."
Local residents attend the Keene Free Store Saturday in downtown Keene.
The Festival of Neighbors will be held in Central Square on Sunday from 2-3:30 p.m.
A Keene organization is hosting a Festival of Neighbors to celebrate the voices of people experiencing homelessness and listen to their stories.
The event is scheduled for Sunday, Oct. 23, from 2 to 3:30 p.m. at Central Square. Anna McGuiness, a Hancock resident who volunteers with Keene Mutual Aid, said the event is open to the public and will feature free pizza and arts and crafts. Attendees will also get the chance to hear from those dealing with housing insecurity, she added.
“It’s a celebration of who we all are and what we’re going through,” she said. “We want people to view the unhoused as any other neighbor.”
McGuiness said the idea behind the event came from people experiencing homelessness who had attended the volunteer group’s free store, a weekly drive where members hand out canned goods, hygiene items and camping gear. The group has a donation box for its store at the Monadnock Food Co-op, according to its Facebook page.
“The [festival’s] name comes from people who are unhoused that feel the events surrounding homelessness are really sad,” she said. “They wanted a place to feel proud and united instead of focusing on negatives.”
