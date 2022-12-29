Following a city committee's recent recommendation of significant aesthetic changes to downtown Keene, a group of local business owners and residents have begun organizing protests against those proposed alterations that could transform Central Square.
Dorrie Masten, owner of the downtown bar The Pour House, and former city councilor Pam Slack, started a Facebook page, Save The Square, on Dec. 20. Slack told The Sentinel Thursday that she and Masten have already organized two small protests on Central Square on Dec. 21 and Dec. 24. Masten added the group is planning to host more in the near future.
Slack said the idea behind the page, which has amassed nearly 150 followers as of Thursday, is to draw peoples' attention to the upcoming infrastructure project.
Masten said the group is also united in wanting Central Square to stay untouched throughout the work that is slated to begin at the end of next year.
"We want to save the square," she said. "We want it to remain as it is."
On Dec. 13, Keene's Downtown Infrastructure Project Steering Committee passed recommendations, which still require City Council approval. The committee's recommendations include replacing the signalized traffic circle at Central Square with a small roundabout, and installing a large patch of green space that would extend out from the north side of the roundabout near The Stage Restaurant and the United Church of Christ.
A traffic analysis conducted by the city's consultant on the project, Stantec, shows that installing a mini roundabout without traffic signals could shave off travel time through the area, including in the morning hours when it would be cut roughly in half. The recommended concept for Central Square would come at the cost of 15 parking spaces on the square, Ed Roberge, a project manager with Stantec, said at the meeting earlier this month.
George Benik, co-owner owner of The Stage, said the proposed changes make him concerned for his eatery.
"I am 110 percent opposed to doing anything with the square and rotary," he said Thursday.
Benik added that he is not involved with the Save The Square group, but he supports its efforts.
"There's a host of different problems it will cause for my business," he said. "I'm going to lose parking spaces. ... It's ridiculous."
Slack also said she thinks nearby businesses could take a hit due to a loss of parking spots.
"To omit any parking downtown without planning for parking in the future to me is a no-win situation," she said. "To do a project this large just after coming out of COVID, I am very concerned."
Other upgrades supported by a majority of the steering-committee — which consists of city councilors, downtown business owners and Keene residents — include creating protected bicycle lanes along Main Street as well as a raised intersection connecting Gilbo Avenue to Railroad Street that could serve as an event site.
The infrastructure project, which Public Works Director Kürt Blomquist said carries an estimated cost of more than $7 million, would tear up Main Street and include upgrades to sewer and stormwater systems, broadband expansion and sidewalk improvements. Construction is slated to begin in 2023 and last through 2025.
Many of the downtown sewer and water systems were built in the early 19th and 20th centuries, with only limited upgrades since then, according to Blomquist. While downtown water mains will be completely dug up and replaced, he said some sewer mains may require only a new lining, depending on their condition.
Masten, a Swanzey resident who owns several properties on Central Square, said that while she thinks the infrastructure work is necessary, anything beyond that is not needed.
"Some of the work has to be done, absolutely it needs to be done," she said. "But we don't need to redevelop downtown. I'm not against change, I'm against wasting money and some of this is wasteful."
The project, part of the city’s Capital Improvement Program, would primarily affect Main Street, stretching from Central Square south to the intersection with Water Street.
Some of the money for the project would come from the city’s sewer fund and general fund, Blomquist has said, while officials are also seeking state grants and low-interest loans to cover other portions of the work. Blomquist said at the December meeting that about 75 percent of costs would go toward replacing the outdated infrastructure, while the remaining 25 percent would go toward other improvements that receive approval.
Masten quoted a page on the city's website for revitalizing downtown that says "The downtown area is an economic engine for the community and represents the spirit and place of Keene."
"If we are truly the economic engine and you recognize it, then you've got to stop the bus, give us a couple years," she said, stating that she thinks the infrastructure project needs to be delayed to allow businesses more time to prepare.
Keene Mayor George Hansel, who chairs the steering committee, said Thursday that the final decision on the proposed changes will ultimately fall to the City Council. He added that councilors may vote to keep Central Square as-is, emphasizing that the committee's actions earlier this month were merely recommendations to move the process forward.
"It's too too early to be protesting anything because no decision hs been made yet," he said. "My responsibility in this is to hold and facilitate a fair public discussion on this project, which has to happen. Hopefully at the end of the day, councilors will make a well informed decision about the future of our downtown."
Hansel added that the city is expecting to hold a pair of public workshops, the first at the end of January, to allow for more input on the project. He noted that there will likely be an hour before the meeting for people to walk around and speak directly with consultants, city councilors and members of the city's public works department.
"Then we'll have kind of a more presentation-style part of the meeting for the public and City Council," he said.
The date for the first workshop is not set yet, Hansel said, but should be finalized in the next week or so.
