City Council officials may approve the submission of a grant application for recreation center upgrades and reallocate $60,000 from the West Keene Fire Station project to fund critical structural repairs of the city hall at the council's meeting next week.
Members of the City Council's Finance, Organization and Personnel Committee unanimously approved a motion to recommend the proposal to the council at the committee’s regular meeting Thursday evening at city hall.
The city's Capital Improvement Program allotted $175,000 in funding for the 2020 fiscal year to investigate and complete a preliminary design for structural repairs to city hall, according to committee documents. The Capital Improvement Program for fiscal years 2023 to 2029 included $1,375,000 to complete the design and construction of repairs at the city hall during fiscal year 2025.
Andy Bohannon, Keene's Parks, Recreation and Facilities director, addressed committee members and said the city has worked with Bedford-based engineering consulting firm DuBois & King to investigate the repairs. He said progress on the West Keene Fire Station's design work was contingent on receiving federal grants funding the project that have not been awarded. The city was seeking just over $6 million in state and federal grants to support the roughly $7.7 million total project cost, according to the 2023-2029 Capital Improvement Program.
The lack of grants led city officials to deem the fire station as the “best project for budget reallocation” after reviewing a number of potential funding sources for the city hall’s repairs, according to committee documents.
"If we at the end of the [city hall] project were able to save money, [we] would reallocate that money back to [the fire station] project," Bohannon said.
The City Council had previously authorized $175,000 for the West Keene station in the 2023 fiscal year budget, but none of it has been spent, committee documents state. The station is planned to be built during the 2027 fiscal year.
Brett Rusnock, a civil engineer with the city's public works department, said the initial design work of the city hall repair project has been completed, but noted structural engineers informed the department that fiscal year 2025 "may be too late to wait for some of this work."
City officials put out a bid to contractors on repairs for the rear wall of city hall in February 2023, according to committee documents, which was intended to use $66,000 remaining in the project budget of $175,000 from the 2020 fiscal year allocation. The city received one bid for the work in March, but it was $50,000 more than the allocated money available, the documents state.
"That involves installing some steel rods through the brick wall and anchoring those rods to the wooden framing of the building," Rusnock said at the committee meeting. "That will provide some anchoring of the brick, which on its own may slowly continue to lean outward and further improve it."
Bohannon said the lone contractor to put forth a bid so far must hold its price offered to the city for 90 days after submission. If approved by City Council at its upcoming meeting, the $60,000 borrowed from the fire station project is proposed to be returned to the station project’s budget between fiscal years 2025 to 2031.
Recreation renovations
FOP members also unanimously favored a motion to recommend that the council submit an application for a grant and possible loan to support heating, ventilation and air conditioning (HVAC) improvements to the Brian A. Mattson Recreation Center at 312 Washington St.
The application would be submitted to the N.H. Community Development Finance Authority's Community Center Investment Program, Bohannon said. He said the program provides an option for a forgivable loan with no interest, and that the city of Keene would only have to contribute 15 percent in immediate funding if issued the grant and optional loan.
"We were scheduled in fiscal year 2025 to begin design work for a fiscal year 2026 major renovation of the old multipurpose room, the lobby, bathrooms and office space," Bohannon said to the committee. "... We're looking to scale that project back a little bit. We did have funding currently to do the HVAC work and the boiler work."
The originally scheduled work would have included new tiling in the lobby and reconfiguring the offices at the recreation center, Bohannon added. He said by cutting back on these plans, the parks and recreation department estimates project savings of close to a million dollars.
Bohannon said the city's use of 15 percent for those renovations means the rest of the money from the CDFA program can be redirected for replacing building windows and adding an accessible ramp from the recreation center's entrance to its war memorial area.
Bohannon said the project would improve energy savings at the recreation center.
The grant application for the recreation center project is due to the CDFA on April 21, and awards will be announced late May, with work scheduled to start in November if the city receives the grant, according to committee documents.
"We have about 18 months to make that complete, which we know because we already have some of the contractors lined up for the various pieces of work," Bohannon said.
Keene City Councilors will next meet Thursday, April 20 at 7 p.m. in the council chambers of city hall.
