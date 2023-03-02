City Hall was alive with debate Thursday evening as city councilors hashed out how to proceed with Keene's downtown infrastructure project, now slated to start in 2025.
Following an hour of discussion, one passed amendment and one failed, councilors voted 14-1 to hold a series of city council workshops, the first scheduled for March 14 at 6 p.m.
Councilors chose this option over deliberating on the project as a quasi-committee of the whole — in which all councilors are involved at once — or sending it to the Municipal Services, Facilities and Infrastructure Committee.
In a workshop, all 15 councilors will convene, gather information about the project and ask questions, according to City Attorney Thomas Mullins.
Under the motion the council majority approved, the project will then be referred to the MSFI committee to make a recommendation to the full council for a final vote the following week.
Despite Thursday's meeting not permitting public comment — as is standard outside a public hearing — that didn't stop one attendee from cheering and calling out during the session. This led Keene Mayor George Hansel to warn the crowd of about 25 people that if interruptions persisted, the meeting would need to be adjourned to remove disruptive members.
Although all but one councilor voted for the motion, not all were initially in agreement. A handful of councilors argued that the project should be sent directly to MSFI.
Councilor Randy Filiault, vice-chairman of that committee, said he thinks referring the project there would align with standard procedure and allow his fellow councilors to weigh in as members of the public.
"If you want a say, show up," he said. "The system ain't broke; don't try to fix something that isn't broke. Send this to the MSFI committee like it's been done for 140 years."
Councilor Kate Bosley spoke in favor of holding council workshops, saying she thinks it will help councilors reach a consensus on the project.
"We have so many unanswered questions amongst all of us," she said. "We need a forum where we can collectively ask our questions and all get the same answers. And based on those answers we can look at what revisions might actually have consensus among us."
But Councilor Catherine Workman, an MSFI member, re-emphasized Filiault's point that councilors can attend committee meetings, and added that they can also view recordings of the meetings on the city's website.
"If you don't attend because you are unable ... you can run back the tape," she said. "The fact you're saying you wouldn't be as informed as the committee members is just not true."
Councilor Mitch Greenwald, MSFI chairman, agreed that it should go directly to the committee. Greenwald made a motion, seconded by Filiault, to amend the proposal to do that. This amendment ultimately failed, with only Councilors Greenwald, Filiault, Workman and Bettina Chadbourne voting in favor.
Councilor Bobby Williams, also an MSFI member, said he supports holding workshops prior to sending the project to committee.
"Sitting on MSFI, I would like to be prepared with the knowledge of how my other councilors are feeling about this," he said.
The three-year construction project, currently estimated at $7 million, would rip up Main Street to perform necessary upgrades to outdated sewer and stormwater systems, built in the late 19th and early 20th centuries. This work, which constitutes roughly three-quarters of the project’s cost, also includes broadband expansion and sidewalk improvements.
Much of the debate at City Hall pertains to what downtown will look like when the work is finished.
Recommendations, made by the project’s steering committee in December, include replacing the signalized traffic circle at Central Square with a compact roundabout. Plans also show a wedge of green space connecting the current square with the northern side where Life is Sweet and the United Church of Christ are located.
These changes, coupled with alterations to Main Street, would result in a net loss of 15 parking spaces downtown.
Other recommendations before councilors include protected bicycle lanes as well as a raised intersection connecting Gilbo Avenue and Railroad Street that city officials have said could double as space for an event or festival.
Considerable debate has emerged among community members, primarily concerning the plans for Central Square. While some think the redesign would make downtown more accessible, others have stated they think the square should look the same as it does now.
Councilor Michael Remy said sending the project to MSFI directly without a workshop first might lead to significant debate when it comes to a final decision.
"If it walks out of MSFI without reaching any kind of consensus from the council ... those five committee members aren't in alignment with a majority of the group and then it goes to the full council the next week," he said.
Remy proposed an amendment to the motion that would require public comment to be permitted at the council workshop sessions. Councilors unanimously approved this.
When it came time to vote on the motion, Workman was the lone councilor to vote against it.
After the vote, Greenwald said he was disappointed, saying it seemed as if the city had been pre-planning that councilors would vote to go to a workshop, since the council chambers had already been booked for potential meetings.
"This sounds like you're really getting into the weeds of it and as such I move for reconsideration of my previous vote."
Mullins said Greenwald would have to formally submit his request to City Clerk Patty Little for it to be placed on the agenda of the council's next meeting.
Little responded that the city wanted to book the council chambers — which she noted are typically busy — in advance so that there would be minimal conflict if the council voted in favor of the workshops.
Mayor Hansel encouraged councilors to come and speak with him if they had questions about how the workshop will function.
"Anybody that wants to figure out how the workshop goes, come and talk to me about it. I'm happy to listen to you," he said. "Ultimately it's your process ... in some respects this whole project is now in your laps."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.