The Keene City Council is on tap Thursday to decide whether to approve a new public right of way on the city's west side that would pave the way for a 12.42-acre housing subdivision.
The proposed Brookfield Lane would connect Whitcombs Mill Road to the land development, which would lie just north of an intersection with Route 9, a crossing some Keene residents have called dangerous.
The city council's Municipal Services, Facilities and Infrastructure Committee recommended the 850-foot-long roadway's approval at a meeting Aug. 23. Council approval would prompt Brookfield Lane's construction and hand over its ownership to the city.
If given the green light, the road would provide access to a housing project the city's planning board approved in May. Property owner Sandra Henry proposes subdividing the vacant land into nine lots, including eight for residential buildings ranging from 0.38 to 0.77 acres and one 6.83 acre lot earmarked for open space. Four of the lots would be developed as duplexes while another four would be developed as single-family homes.
Henry's husband, Norman, who is overseeing the project, told The Sentinel he hasn't been able to nail down any price points for the homes yet, but that they'd likely be marketed toward people over 50 and he plans to make them all handicap accessible. He added that he hopes to begin construction the first week of October, with five units ready by the winter.
"I think we can do it," he said. "I'm confident and I'm really excited." Norman said construction would then resume once the snow melts, and the rest of the development would be built next year.
Sandra Henry also requested waivers to the city's land development code for Brookfield Lane, which City Engineer Don Lussier presented to the MSFI Committee. Whereas the code requires sidewalks on at least one side of a residential street, Henry is requesting this be waived since plans for the development include a private foot path that would connect to the Cheshire Rail Trail. The MSFI Committee recommended the council approve this waiver.
Sandra Henry also asks that no streetlights be required and that all utilities be underground. Lussier said the public works department recommends three street lights be installed on Brookfield Lane — at the intersection with Whitcombs Mill Road, at the other end of the street and in between.
James Phippard, an engineer Henry hired, explained at a previous council meeting that the request to not have streetlights was made to preserve the area's rural character.
But Lussier said his department recommends against this waiver.
"The standards are there because residential districts, generally the people that live in them want to have a lit street so they can walk their dogs safely at night, and their kids can ride their bikes at night," he said. "We haven't seen a compelling reason why we wouldn't uphold that standard."
After Councilors Mitch Greenwald and Randy Filiault said they were unopposed to the request about streetlights, City Manager Elizabeth Dragon said lighting could ease concerns of traffic-related safety in the area.
"We've heard comments from the public about the safety of that intersection," she said. "Lighting at an intersection does improve the safety of an intersection."
Keene resident Tad Lacey wrote in a letter to councilors that no approval should be granted to Brookfield Lane until significant safety measures are made at the intersection of Route 9 and Whitcombs Mill Road. Lacey said that intersection is subject to high speeds, a lack of turning lanes and blind spots.
"That intersection has always been dangerous, and the incremental development on the Westerly side of Keene ... have dramatically increased the use of the intersection with virtually no safety improvement. This development will only add to the safety issues," he wrote.
Ross Cocklin also expressed safety concerns.
"This intersection gets very crowded when Keene High School dismisses and often drivers get impatient," he wrote in a letter. "I'd strongly encourage you to see if there is any way to work with the New Hampshire Department of Transportation to make this intersection safer prior to or alongside the approval of the Brookfield Lane development."
Public Works Director Kurt Blomquist said that city staff are working with the Southwest Region Planning Commission to submit a request to the state to conduct a road-safety audit for that intersection, which could take up to a year.
Committee members then recommended granting the waiver regarding street lights with the exception that one be located where Brookfield Lane would connect with Whitcombs Mill Road.
Sandra Henry also requested waiving the requirement that trees be planted 50 feet apart on either side of the road. The MSFI Committee did not grant this, with Councilors Greenwald and Filiault voting in favor and Catherine "Catt" Workman and Bobby Williams opposed.
These waivers, as well as Brookfield Lane's approval, are now set to go before the full council for consideration.
That meeting is scheduled for 7 p.m. Thursday at City Hall.
