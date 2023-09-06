20230907-LOC-BROOKFIELDLANE-1

The Keene City Council will vote Thursday evening on the potential construction of a new road, Brookfield Lane, at 19 Whitcombs Mill Road (shown Wednesday). The road would pave the way for a new housing development.

The Keene City Council is on tap Thursday to decide whether to approve a new public right of way on the city's west side that would pave the way for a 12.42-acre housing subdivision.

