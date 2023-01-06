Keene city officials on Thursday announced the dates for a pair of informational meetings over the next two months to allow further public input on plans for the multimillion-dollar infrastructure project that is set to commence in spring 2024.
On Thursday evening, City Council, which will make the final decision on designs, began discussing the project at its meeting, with several councilors taking issue with the procedure the proposal will take to get to a vote. That final step is still a few months away, Mayor George Hansel said after the meeting.
In December, the project’s steering committee recommended a plan that calls for significant aesthetic changes to the downtown core that could accompany the work to replace outdated water and sewer systems.
Earlier Thursday, the city posted an informational notice on its website explaining why the city is pursuing the project, breaking down the proposed changes to downtown and establishing the times and locations for the two public workshops.
The first is scheduled for Jan. 30, with an open house beginning at 5 p.m. in Heberton Hall at the Keene Public Library. According to the notice, city staff and representatives of Stantec, the city’s consultant on the project, will be available to meet one-on-one with attendees and answer questions. A presentation on the project will begin at 6 p.m.
The second meeting is slated for Feb. 21 at 6 p.m. at the Keene High School auditorium. Another opportunity for public comment, the evening also will include a presentation on the various options for downtown and a summary of public comments received at the previous meeting.
The three-year infrastructure project, which carries an estimated cost of more than $7 million, would tear up Main Street to perform necessary upgrades to aging sewer and storm water systems, city officials have said. This work, which would constitute the majority of the overall cost, also includes broadband expansion and sidewalk improvements. The current conversation at City Hall is what the downtown should look like when it’s put back together.
Councilors did not take any action Thursday on plans for the project, but several members of the council’s Municipal Services, Facilities and Infrastructure Committee said they thought the steering committee’s recommendations should have gone through MSFI before reaching the full council.
“We have a committee structure and there’s a reason for it,” Ward 2 Councilor Mitch Greenwald, chair of MSFI, said at the meeting. “This matter should have been referred to the MSFI Committee ... to make a recommendation to the council. In my mind this is the most significant issue that has come before this council that has lasting ramifications.”
Ordinances and projects typically get referred to one of three city council committees. These subgroups discuss and accept public input on proposals before making a recommendation to the full council, which makes a final decision.
Hansel responded to Greenwald and said the city brought the recommendations directly to the full council to engage the entire group as soon as possible.
“We’re trying to design this process to allow for the maximum amount of public input and allows you [councilors] to have as many opportunities to hear from your constituents, debate things in a format that’s fair to everybody, which is important,” he said.
At-Large Councilor Randy Filiault, vice-chair of MSFI, agreed with Greenwald, and said plans for the project should go to the committee following the upcoming public meetings.
“I have never had an infrastructure project not go through the MSFI Committee,” he said. “The ‘I’ in MSFI is infrastructure. This will be the biggest infrastructure do-over probably in the history of Keene. ... To circumvent the process and the elected officials of this city is just not acceptable.”
Hansel replied that he thinks the upcoming project is overlaid with financing and planning that would require the input of councilors on the Finance, Organization and Personnel Committee and the Planning, Licenses and Development Committee.
“We need to involve the entire council right from the beginning,” he said.
Filiault reiterated his belief that the traditional process needs to be followed.
“We have a committee structure, we always have, that’s why it works,” he said. “So if the next item comes around and the mayor decides, ‘I don’t want to deal with the committee,’ what’s next? ... I will die on the hill on this one if we don’t follow the proper process.”
Filiault and Greenwald were both members of the infrastructure project’s steering committee.
Fellow MSFI committee members, Ward 4 Councilor Catherine Workman and Kris Roberts of Ward 1, agreed with Greenwald and Filiault that the item should go through their committee before a full council vote.
City Attorney Thomas Mullins said that after the public meetings, councilors can make a motion to send the recommendations to MSFI and follow the traditional process, or they can move it forward for a final vote.
“The intention was that because it appeared to touch all three committees, it seemed an appropriate way to at least put it in front of you so that way all the city council and all three committees hear the same information at the same time,” he said.
The city is undertaking the project because many downtown sewer and water systems were built in the early 19th and 20th centuries, with only limited upgrades since then, according to Public Works Director Kürt Blomquist. While downtown water mains will be completely dug up and replaced, he said some sewer mains may require only new linings, depending on their condition.
The city’s website explains that 75 percent of the total project cost will go toward underground utilities. Funding will include a variety of sources beyond general taxation, the notice explains, including grants, water and sewer fees.
“There is a cost to rebuild the streets and sidewalks that will be borne regardless of whether it is returned to its current state or involves improvements ... and the cost difference between all of the options at this preliminary stage is anticipated to be minimal,” the notice reads.
The recommendations made by the committee include replacing the signalized traffic circle at Central Square with a small roundabout, and installing a large patch of green space that would extend out from the north side of the roundabout near The Stage Restaurant and the United Church of Christ.
A traffic analysis conducted by the city’s consultant on the project, Stantec, shows that installing a mini roundabout without traffic signals could shave off travel time through the area. The recommended concept for Central Square would eliminate 15 parking spaces on the square, Ed Roberge, a project manager with Stantec, said at a meeting last month.
Other proposed recommendations include protected bicycle lanes and an improved Gilbo Avenue-to-Railroad Street crosswalk that would be accommodate community events, per the notice.
The city’s informational update includes a concept for what a revitalized Central Square could look like under the plan put forward by the steering committee. The new design would expand Central Square from 17,450 square feet to 31,400 square feet. The new space would keep the bandstand, statue, water fountain and cannon that exist today.
Numerous Keene residents and business owners have been critical of the proposed Central Square redesign, primarily protesting the loss of parking spaces. On Dec. 20, Dorrie Masten, owner of the downtown bar The Pour House, and former city councilor Pam Slack, started a Facebook page, Save The Square. Since then, the group has amassed more than 1,000 followers.
Masten told The Sentinel last week that the group, which has organized protests against the proposed alterations, wants the Square to remain as is.
Hansel, who chaired the steering committee, said last Thursday that the final decision on the proposed changes will ultimately fall to the City Council. He added that councilors may vote to keep Central Square as is, emphasizing that the committee’s actions last month were merely recommendations to move the process forward.
According to the informational notice, the project’s duration will not be impacted by which design options are eventually approved. Phase one of construction, focusing on Central Square, is scheduled to begin in spring 2024. Phase two, which consists of Main Street stretching from Roxbury Street to Gilbo Avenue and Railroad Street, is slated for spring 2025. Phase three, beginning in spring 2026, would pick up from there and finish the reconstruction of Main Street down to Water Street.
