Following the recent construction of new wireless facilities in Keene, city councilors on Wednesday heard from several residents with concerns about possible 5G-related health effects, renewing a discussion on the topic from more than a year ago, and ultimately electing to continue the conversation.
Eight residents addressed members of the Planning, Licenses and Development Committee, expressing their worry after two cellular structures were recently erected on Winchester Street and Allen Court. Multiple speakers, including Robert Farrar of School Street, said they think the electromagnetic frequencies being emitted from the poles could potentially harm families who live nearby.
"It's a neighborhood, we don't need radiation in our homes," he said. "The one on Winchester Street is right near a dorm, it doesn't make sense."
In addition to health concerns, Summer Street resident Michael Zoll, who lives with his four children, said a pole like the ones used for these small-cell wireless facilities isn't aesthetically pleasing in a neighborhood.
"The site of this tower, which is 30 yards from my residence, is surrounded by residents," he said. "I think there are better places for a cell tower."
5G is the fifth generation of wireless technology supporting cellular data, and boasts better connectivity among devices and faster speeds. But the technology has also prompted concerns that it may cause radiation-related health problems because the equipment used for 5G is placed closer together than traditional cell towers.
According to the National Conference of State Legislatures, deployment of 5G involves equipment known as small cells that collect and transmit signals in a short range from one another. Small-cell wireless facilities are box-like structures installed on utility poles or street lights that transmit the radio waves that allow people to connect to the Internet. Small-cell technology is also employed when transmitting 4G.
Elizabeth Dragon, City Manager, told The Sentinel last week that the structures in Keene are only 4G capable and comply with the city’s 2020 ordinance on small-cell wireless facilities. She added that the city does not have any 5G towers and has not received any applications for them, either.
Whether 5G poses health dangers is the subject of considerable debate.
A New Hampshire commission that studied the issue formulated a majority opinion that 5G can be harmful and poses a wide range of risks, from mental health issues to fertility problems, and can even harm plant life.
However members of the minority opinion argued that there’s an abundance of research suggesting the technology is safe.
A 2020 report from the independent nonprofit International Commission on Non-Ionizing Radiation Protection found no evidence to suggest that the electromagnetic waves associated with 5G networks are likely to negatively affect health.
Another study in 2020 by the Office of Communications, found no identifiable health risks from 5G technology. The Office of Communications, better known as Ofcom, is an independent organization that acts as the U.K.’s equivalent of the U.S. Federal Communications Commission.
Councilor Michael Giacomo on Wednesday contested the studies that 5G is harmful and said the electromagnetic waves emitted by the towers are not deleterious to Keene residents and that they shouldn't be worried.
"I, for one, do not want Keene to go on the record putting any grievance to this," he said. "There is good science and there is bad science and the good science points in one specific direction, and giving credence to bad science continues to perpetuate the myth and that is a huge problem."
Councilor Raleigh Ormerod agreed with Giacomo's assessment that there is significant misinformation on the topic of 5G health concerns.
Kürt Blomquist, Keene’s public works director, told The Sentinel last week that the city has issued four licenses for poles with 4G transmitters, including the ones built on Winchester Street and Allen Court, with installation by Bow-based Tilson Technology. The other two are planned for Carroll Street and Summer Street.
While Keene’s small-cell facilities are only transmitting 4G, Blomquist added that the poles and boxes could be converted for 5G use in the future.
City Manager Elizabeth Dragon said that per the city's ordinance approved by councilors in April 2020 — which lays out the parameters for installing small-cell wireless facilities — Blomquist's office handles all new applications.
The nearly 90-minute discussion Wednesday came at the request of Randy Filiault, councilor at large, who wrote a letter last week to Mayor George Hansel and fellow councilors stating that many questions about the potential health impacts of 5G technology remain unanswered. Filiault said he wrote the letter in response to hearing from constituents that two 5G towers might have been built on Winchester Street and Allen Court.
At Wednesday's meeting, Filiault said it was an issue of transparency, and he thinks the City Council should be notified when a new application for a cellular pole comes in.
"I understand it has to go to the public works director, but from there is the council notified?" he said. "No because they don't have to. I don't want to hear that we don't have to be notified, I want to be notified. We're the elected officials of the city."
Councilor and committee member Philip Jones asked if there was a way that applications for cellular facilities be brought before the City Council in order to better inform the public of the process.
Thomas Mullins, city attorney, said that wouldn't be feasible, as the city only has 60 days to respond to each application.
Regardless to the public outcry of 5G-related health concerns, Mullins pointed out that the city's hands are tied on the matter.
He referred to the federal Telecommunications Act, which says local governments can’t discriminate against providers or prohibit wireless service, meaning that a municipality that allows utility and phone poles on its public rights-of-way can’t categorically bar the installation of small cells.
The city's ordinance requires applicants to notify all property owners within a 300 foot radius of a proposed wireless structure. Jones suggested extending that radius to 750 feet, allowing more residents.
Giacomo said he thinks enlarging the perimeter of required notification would be arbitrary and wouldn't accomplish anything. He moved to accept the discussion as informational, which ultimately would have ended it there.
Giacomo's motion, however, failed in a 3-2 vote. Giacomo and Ormerod voted yes while Councilors Kate Bosley, Gladys Johnsen and Jones opposed.
Jones then moved to place the discussion on "more time" to allow the committee to further consider adjusting the notification process. His motion was seconded by Bosley and was passed with all but Giacomo voting in favor.
Bosley said the committee would revisit the topic in its next meeting on Nov. 9.
