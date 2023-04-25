Discussion on Keene's $9.4 million downtown infrastructure project is set to continue Wednesday evening, with a second City Council workshop on the construction plans.
Much like the previous workshop on March 29, the meeting will serve as a forum for councilors to weigh in on the project's different components and ask questions of city staff.
At the end of the meeting, councilors will decide on next steps for the project. The council will discuss if another council workshop is needed or if the proposed plan can be referred to the council's Municipal Services, Facilities and Infrastructure Committee for a recommendation to the full council, Mayor George Hansel told The Sentinel.
"Before that, there will be dialogue between staff and council following up on questions from the last meeting," he said. "A bulk of the conversation will be on the existing infrastructure and data on traffic patterns."
The infrastructure project, which has been at the center of city debate since late last year, will constitute ripping up Main Street and performing upgrades to outdated sewer and stormwater systems built in the late-19th and early-20th centuries.
The project also includes designs to revamp Central Square, recommended by a project steering committee in December last year, which have drawn mixed reactions from Keene residents. Some argue the changes would make for a more vibrant and accessible downtown, while others think Central Square should stay the same.
Hansel said he thinks the workshops will prove helpful in ensuring that input from all councilors is taken into account on the project.
"We wanted all councilors involved from the beginning to make sure they have the information they want to make decisions, which ultimately saves time and will help get to a consensus when the final recommendation goes to the council from MSFI," he said.
A pair of councilors — including MSFI Chairman Mitch Greenwald — who The Sentinel spoke to agree that the last workshop was beneficial.
"Starting with last meeting, I thought it was very fruitful," he said. "We will probably come out of this with a very good project and I hope this week will be a confirmation of that."
Councilor-At-Large Kate Bosley said the last workshop provided necessary council perspective on the project and potential designs for the downtown cityscape. She looks forward to what information city staff will bring back on Wednesday.
"I think our first meeting was an indication that the workshop process really worked," she said. Bosley added that she would like to see data from staff that support the need for the project and suggest methods to limit disturbance to the downtown community. "I want to see processes in place to protect our current downtown businesses so we can all come out of this equally strong."
Greenwald mentioned that he hopes to see more information on the condition of existing infrastructure and how the city staff will break down the cost of the proposed project.
"I just want to get the answers so that when someone stops me in the street and asks why the city is spending millions of dollars I can give them an informed answer instead of just saying that [the infrastructure is] old," he said.
Greenwald would also like to to discuss if the project's three-year timeline could be condensed.
Wednesday's meeting is scheduled for 6-8:30 p.m. inside City Hall's council chambers on the second floor. The last hour of the meeting will be allotted to public comment, Hansel said.
