After months of discussions, City Councilors are poised to take a final vote Thursday on an ordinance that would create benefits for housing development projects in Keene’s rural district.
The zoning ordinance — which previously included a controversial measure that would have reduced the minimum lot size in the district, thereby allowing more residential construction in these areas — had been scrutinized by some residents who expressed concern that it could spur rapid, urban development in an otherwise quiet and rural part of Keene.
Members of the council's Planning, Licenses and Development Committee axed that part of the ordinance in October, while opting to continue with development incentives to the city's Conservation Residential Development (CRD) regulations.
These incentives would encourage developers to build projects that provide a public benefit — such as conserving land or adding more workforce housing — in return for an increase in the number of units they can include in a given development, according to meeting minutes from an Oct. 17 joint Planning Board and PLD Committee meeting.
As councilors prepare to finalize the plans, public feedback has remained somewhat mixed, while city officials say the ordinance will help ease the local housing crunch.
The proposal, which first went before City Council in June, has garnered support from some in the community who think the new regulations may bolster the city's housing stock and help businesses attract workers.
In a Nov. 4 letter to the city council and planning board, Cheshire Medical Center President and CEO Don Caruso wrote on behalf of the hospital, encouraging the city to move forward with the proposal. Caruso said Cheshire Medical's recruitment efforts have been significantly hampered by a shortage of housing options to applicants.
"This experienced depth of care we provide to our community is threatened by a severe lack of staffing in large part due to limited affordable housing in the area," he wrote.
Rev. Elsa Worth of St. James Episcopal Church also expressed her support for the ordinance in a Nov. 7 letter to the City Council and Mayor George Hansel.
"The proposed incentives and amendments will create a completely different kind of development that will attract happy neighbors and new workers to our city in new neighborhoods that are designed to save energy and become friendly neighborhoods," she wrote.
The proposed ordinance includes three options for incentives, and the total allowable density bonus would be capped at a 30 percent increase in allowed dwelling units per acre, according to the minutes. The options involve developers conserving 65 percent of a parcel as open space, constructing units that would allow for the installation of solar panels and renting and/or selling 20 percent of the units at workforce housing rates.
Per the proposed ordinance, workforce housing is defined as for-sale housing affordable to a household of four earning up to 80 percent of the median income for the area or rental housing affordable to a household of three earning up to 60 percent of the median area income. Currently in Cheshire County, this equates to a $233,500 home for a family with an income of $71,280, or a monthly rate of $1,200 (including rent and utilities) for a family of three with an income of $48,110, Brunner said.
Not all the public feedback on the final draft of the ordinance has been positive. In another letter to the city dated Nov. 7, Cole Mills of Langley Road wrote that he's concerned the new incentives will open up the rural district to development focused on expensive homes, while doing little to increase affordable housing.
"Workforce housing and homelessness will not be addressed through the CRD changes," he said. "Rather, it will divert local resources, to expensive single-family homes."
Mills, who has voiced his opposition to the ordinance at previous meetings, also said in his letter that he thinks the CRD incentives could present a hidden tax increase on existing property owners.
"If someone's property could qualify for CRD development, it will be tax assessed accordingly," he said. "This would put an unnecessary burden older residents and those on fixed incomes who have lot sizes that cannot avail themselves of current use tax benefits."
At a PLD meeting Wednesday, Senior City Planner Mari Brunner said this is not the case.
"The potential for a CRD subdivision will not have any impact at all on how land is taxed or how land is assessed," she said, according to a recording of the meeting on the city's website.
Kate Bosley, city councilor and PLD chairwoman, said at that meeting that Keene currently has fewer than 20 homes for sale, and not enough are affordable to working class families.
"That is not a feasible market to sustain us," she said. "It’s pushing our low income folks out of our community."
Mike Giacomo, city councilor and PLD member, said that as a resident of Hurricane Road he understands the sentiment about maintaining the rural aesthetic, but the city has a critical need for housing that affects all economic backgrounds. He also noted the council's efforts to densify the city's downtown core with more housing above new and existing buildings over the summer.
"We’re trying to figure out ways to encourage development across the board in Keene so this is not singling out rural [land]," he said. "We need housing everywhere and we need all types of housing."
The rural district is Keene’s lowest density residential zone, generally outside the residential core of the city, where municipal water and sewer services are not as available. The rural district covers more than 14,000 acres divided into about 1,121 parcels of land. CRD subdivision regulations are used to promote development in Keene’s rural district while also protecting environmentally sensitive areas such as wetlands and steep slopes.
Brunner explained at the October meeting that in a CRD subdivision, the dwelling units are clustered together with a portion of land conserved as green space. In a more conventional subdivision, the entire parcel may be dedicated to development.
Thursday's meeting is scheduled for 7 p.m. at City Hall. If approved, Bosley said the CRD incentives would go into effect immediately.
