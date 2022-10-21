Plans progressed at Thursday's City Council meeting for an ordinance that would create benefits for housing development projects in Keene's rural district, days after councilors dropped a controversial part of the measure that would have reduced the minimum lot size in the district.
Mayor George Hansel set a public hearing for Nov. 3 on the zoning ordinance, which would add incentives to the city’s Conservation Residential Development (CRD) regulations. According to meeting minutes from a joint Planning Board and PLD Committee meeting on Monday, these incentives would encourage developers to build projects that provide a public benefit in return for an increase in the number of units they can include in a given development.
CRD subdivision regulations are used to promote development in Keene’s rural district while also protecting environmentally sensitive areas such as wetlands and steep slopes, according to those minutes.
The rural district is Keene’s lowest density residential zone, generally outside the residential core of the city, where municipal water and sewer services are not as available. The rural district covers more than 14,000 acres divided into about 1,121 parcels of land.
Senior City Planner Mari Brunner explained at Monday’s meeting that in a CRD subdivision, the dwelling units are clustered together with a portion of land conserved as green space. In a more conventional subdivision, the entire parcel may be dedicated to development. She added that developers get the same number of units, but rural land is still conserved.
The proposed ordinance includes three options for incentives, and the total allowable density bonus would be capped at a 30 percent increase in allowed dwelling units per acre, according to the minutes.
To qualify for the first option, on a parcel of at least 10 acres, the developer must conserve at least 65 percent of the area as open space for a density bonus of 10 percent, or they can choose to add an additional unit instead.
The second option is meant to encourage the installation of solar panels. Developers would have to make 50 percent of the lots on a parcel “solar oriented,” and units on those lots must be oriented within 20 degrees of true south, which Brunner said is optimal for harvesting solar energy. This criteria rewards a density bonus of 10 percent or an additional unit.
The third option — for a density bonus of 20 percent more development or an additional unit — would require developers to rent or sell 20 percent of the units at workforce housing rates.
Per the proposed ordinance, workforce housing is defined as for-sale housing that is affordable to a household of four earning up to 80 percent of the median income for the area or rental housing that is affordable to a household of three earning up to 60 percent of the median area income. Currently in Cheshire County, this equates to a $233,500 home for a family with an income of $71,280, or a rental price of $1,200 (including rent and utilities) for a family of three with an income of $48,110, Brunner said.
Prior to Monday’s meeting, the ordinance also would have reduced the minimum lot size for parcels within the rural district from 5 acres to 2.
Brunner told The Sentinel in August that the change could create “modest” opportunities for market rate single-family homes.
For example, by reducing the minimum lot size, Brunner said someone with a 9-acre parcel could potentially subdivide the property into four lots, which could result in four homes.
At a public hearing for the proposal in September, many residents spoke in opposition. Some shared concerns for the environment, while others complained it could bring rapid, urban development to otherwise quiet and rural sectors of Keene.
At Monday’s meeting, committee members made the decision to hold back the portion of the ordinance which would decrease the minimum lot size, while still moving forward with the CRD incentives.
Councilor-at-Large and PLD chairwoman Kate Bosley told The Sentinel on Thursday that she felt there needed to be another opportunity for the public to weigh in on that aspect of the ordinance.
“The two issues had different variations of effect on the rural zone and deserve to stand on their own,” she said.
Eloise Clark, a member of the Conservation Commission who previously spoke in opposition to the amendment to minimum lot size, said at Monday’s meeting that she is pleased with the committee’s decision to take it off the ordinance.
“These are the types of areas that, if they get developed, you don’t know what you lost until it is gone,” she said, according to the minutes.
Pamela Russell-Slack, Planning Board chairwoman, said at Monday’s meeting that she favors the minimum lot size change and that it should progress in the approval process. According to the meeting minutes, she said it would provide more housing stock to those in the community that need it.
Because of the committee’s decision, the change to minimum lot size has been sent back to the drawing board, Bosley said, and city staff will have to draft another ordinance and send it to the Planning, Licenses and Development Committee.
The public hearing, which Bosley said is the last opportunity for the public to weigh in, is set for Nov. 3, and the ordinance will go before the full council for final approval on Nov. 10.
Also at Thursday's meeting, Hansel honored former Police Chief Steven Russo, who retired Sept. 1 after serving with the department for 23 years.
Before joining the department as a patrol officer in 1999, Russo served for 21 years in the U.S. Army, retiring as a sergeant major the same year he joined the police force. He had served as a captain since 2010, before rising to chief in 2017.
